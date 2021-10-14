 Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Surf’s Up
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Surf's Up

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces major expansion plans

on

GO Car Wash acquires Royal Car Wash

on

Driven Brands adds 6 locations in Southeastern U.S.
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash's Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site

October 2021

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Carwash News

Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Surf's Up

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Express Wash Operations LLC, dba Magnolia Wash Holdings, successfully completed the acquisition of all five Surf’s Up locations on Oct. 6, 2021, all of which are in and around the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area, according to a press release.

This acquisition brings Magnolia to 41 operating locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Magnolia continues to execute against its strategy of creating regional density and operates multiple brands across its local markets.

The company has eight additional locations under construction within its Southeastern footprint, with an extensive multi-year greenfield pipeline in development. 

Magnolia was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and remains entrepreneurially oriented despite its experienced, professional leadership team. 

“We are very excited to enter the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area and are thrilled to welcome our new teammates from the Volunteer State,” stated Kyle Poyer, chief financial officer of Magnolia. 

“The leadership of Surf’s Up created a premium brand in a growing market within our main focus area of the Southeastern U.S.,” added Andy Agostini, Magnolia’s vice president of operations. “We are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to serve customers at the level in which Surf’s Up has [had] for years.”

