Magnolia Wash Holdings announces grand opening of Whistle Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Express Wash Operations, LLC, d/b/a Magnolia Wash Holdings, an express conveyor carwash operator, announced the grand opening of Whistle Wash in Thomasville, Georgia, in late January 2022.

This deal brings Magnolia to 53 operating locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Magnolia continues to execute against its strategy of creating regional density, operating multiple brands across its local markets.

Magnolia was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and remains entrepreneurially oriented despite its experienced, professional leadership team.