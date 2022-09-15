Magnolia expands in Georgia with new Mosaic Car Wash location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of its newest location, Mosaic Car Wash, in Pooler, Georgia.

Located at 2001 Pooler Pkwy., Mosaic is scheduled to open on Friday, Sept. 16.

Following the grand opening, the new state-of-the-art facility will offer residents unlimited, free carwashes for two weeks.

Additionally, from now through Nov. 30, new customers can sign up to become Fast Pass Members, a program offering unlimited carwashes, for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month.

As the fastest express carwash in Pooler, the press release noted that Mosaic Car Wash offers customers industry-leading treatments that save time and money without sacrificing a car’s paint job.

In just minutes, Mosaic gives car exteriors a new look with services such as lava shield, rain repellent and underbody rinse.

For interior cleaning, customers have access to fresh towels, cleaning spray, high-powered vacuums and more.

Additionally, Mosaic Car Wash features eco-friendly practices that clean the car with minimal environmental impact, the release stated.

These include biodegradable detergents and water reclamation technology that reduces freshwater consumption and recycles 85% of the water used per wash, noted the release.