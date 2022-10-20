 Magnolia Wash Holdings expands across North Carolina
Magnolia Wash Holdings expands across North Carolina

Amplify Car Wash Advisors facilitates Jet Brite Car Wash acquisition by ZIPS

Vic's Express washes 2,500 cars for free during grand opening celebration

WOW Carwash opens 7th location
Carwash News

Magnolia Wash Holdings expands across North Carolina

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a recent press release the opening of six locations throughout its home state of North Carolina.

Four new The Wave Car Wash sites opened in Fayetteville and the greater Durham areas while two Whistle Express Car Wash locations opened in Greensboro and Mount Airy.

All six locations have celebrated their grand openings within the past month and are currently offering new customers a Fast Pass Membership for a discounted rate of $9.99 a month for a limited time. 

 Recent The Wave Car Wash openings in the Fayetteville and Durham areas include: 

  • Fayetteville: 2106 Skibo Rd.
  • Fayetteville: 3505 Ramsey St. 
  • Graham: 922 S. Main St.
  • Roxboro: 421 N. Madison Blvd.

Recent Whistle Express Car Wash rebrands in Mount Airy and Greensboro include: 

  • Greensboro: 3608 West Wendover Rd.
  • Mount Airy: 139 Kodiak Ln.

The Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash facilities are state-of-the-art, offering eco-friendly treatments that save car owners time and money.

In less than 10 minutes, members are able to clean, shine and protect their cars with a premium on-site experience, according to the press release.

Top quality equipment such as fresh towels, cleaning spray, high powered vacuums and air nozzles are also available to all customers so they can feel good about the cleanliness of their car and enjoy the fast and easy process.

All of these new express carwashes are also dedicated to water conservation with industry leading water reclamation technology that reduces freshwater consumption and recycles 85% of the water used per carwash. 

“We’re excited to expand our portfolio of express carwash locations in thriving markets like Durham, Fayetteville and Greensboro. North Carolina is our home state, and we know first-hand what it takes to keep our cars clean and how to protect them from the natural elements we see year-round,” said Andrew Agostini, vice president of operations at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “Our new Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash locations throughout the state are ready to provide locals with the ultimate express carwash experience. We are continually investing in the best equipment, training team members and delivering superior results that will truly showcase to our customers why we’re the best in the industry. We look forward to serving these communities for many years to come.”

