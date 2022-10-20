Magnolia Wash Holdings expands across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a recent press release the opening of six locations throughout its home state of North Carolina.

Four new The Wave Car Wash sites opened in Fayetteville and the greater Durham areas while two Whistle Express Car Wash locations opened in Greensboro and Mount Airy.

All six locations have celebrated their grand openings within the past month and are currently offering new customers a Fast Pass Membership for a discounted rate of $9.99 a month for a limited time.

Recent The Wave Car Wash openings in the Fayetteville and Durham areas include:

Fayetteville: 2106 Skibo Rd.

Fayetteville: 3505 Ramsey St.

Graham: 922 S. Main St.

Roxboro: 421 N. Madison Blvd.

Recent Whistle Express Car Wash rebrands in Mount Airy and Greensboro include: