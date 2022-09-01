Magnolia Wash Holdings fuels development in Florida, Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of two new Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations in the greater Jacksonville, Florida, market.

Click Here to Read More

The company also recently announced the development of a site in Savannah, Georgia.

The first wash, located at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park, Florida, opens Friday, Sept. 2, followed by the second opening at 6929 103rd St. in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 16.

The Savannah site will celebrate its opening on Sept. 9.

To welcome Jacksonville residents to experience the new state-of-the-art facilities, the Camel Premium Express Car Wash sites will offer unlimited, free carwashes following each grand opening date.

New customers will also have the opportunity to sign up to become Fast Pass Members, a program offering unlimited carwashes, for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month through Nov. 30.