 Magnolia Wash Holdings fuels development in Florida, Georgia
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

on

Take 5 Car Wash kicks off inaugural national Rally

on

Mint Eco Car Wash receives Seven Seals Award

on

LUV Car Wash completes Las Vegas acquisition, rebrands all area sites
Carwash News

Magnolia Wash Holdings fuels development in Florida, Georgia

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of two new Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations in the greater Jacksonville, Florida, market.  

The company also recently announced the development of a site in Savannah, Georgia.

The first wash, located at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park, Florida, opens Friday, Sept. 2, followed by the second opening at 6929 103rd St. in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 16.

The Savannah site will celebrate its opening on Sept. 9.

To welcome Jacksonville residents to experience the new state-of-the-art facilities, the Camel Premium Express Car Wash sites will offer unlimited, free carwashes following each grand opening date.

New customers will also have the opportunity to sign up to become Fast Pass Members, a program offering unlimited carwashes, for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month through Nov. 30. 

Camel Premium Express Car Wash offers top-of-the-line express washes that are efficient and affordable, noted the press release.

Each location is designed with innovative technology and equipment to give every car the shine it deserves — both on the exterior and interior — without customers having to wait in long lines. Camel Premium Express Car Wash in Orange Park and Jacksonville have also implemented eco-friendly practices, including biodegradable detergents and water reclamation technology to make each carwash as sustainable as possible.  

“In recent years, Florida’s Northeast region has been a hot spot for development. The housing market is the hottest it’s been and more people are moving here each year, so it only makes sense for our team to expand our footprint across this part of the state. The new Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations in Orange Park and Jacksonville are in the perfect spots to become the go-to local carwash for residents. We’re making sure that with the rebrand of these locations to Camel Premium Express Car Wash we’re not only providing the ultimate carwash experience to customers but that we’re also going above and beyond for the site managers and their teams to ensure operations run smoothly,” said Andrew Agostini, vice president of operations at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “As we look to continue to expand across the ‘Sunshine State,’ we’re excited to welcome the new locations in Jacksonville and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.” 

The new express carwash facilities in Orange Park, Jacksonville and Savannah are operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.

