Magnolia Wash Holdings honors veterans￼ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings recently announced in a press release that all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will be giving back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor.

Starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 13, customers will have the option to donate to the non-profit organization when paying for their carwashes at the service station.

Additionally, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, participating locations will be offering free carwashes to all veterans.

“We are privileged to be partnering with Folds of Honor this year, as we look to raise funds and make an impact in the lives of the family members of American heroes,” said Jose Costa, chief executive officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings. “Through this partnership and our complimentary service to veterans on November 11, our express carwash brands are coming together to give back to those who risk their lives for our country and their families in a meaningful way. We’re encouraged by all the work the organization does year-round and look forward to our customers joining us in our giveback efforts.”