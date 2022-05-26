Magnolia Wash Holdings completes new acquisition throughout Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Express Wash Operations, LLC, d/b/a Magnolia Wash Holdings, successfully completed a variety of acquisitions in April and May 2022, continuing to expand its growing portfolio of operations, according to a company press release.

In April 2022, Magnolia acquired Auto Craze Car Wash, a one site carwash in Canton, Georgia. In May, Magnolia completed three acquisitions totaling six new locations.

Two of the acquired sites are Express Shine Car Wash in Sevierville and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

One Snappy’s Express Wash was acquired in Crawfordville, Florida.

Additionally, three Shores Express Car Wash locations were acquired in Radford, Virginia, and Leland and Southport, North Carolina.

These acquisitions bring Magnolia to 68 operating locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Magnolia continues to execute against its strategy of creating regional density, operating multiple brands across its local markets.

“We are excited at the opportunity to be able to continually expand within our current operating markets and are looking forward to expansion into new markets in the future.” said Kyle Poyer, CFO of Magnolia.