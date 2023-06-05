 Magnolia Wash Holdings opens New Camel Express in Georgia

Magnolia Wash Holdings opens New Camel Express in Georgia

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — To welcome residents to the facility, Camel Express will celebrate its grand opening with free washes June 9-11.

By PCD Staff

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of a new carwash in Georgia.

Located at 184 E Jarman St. in Hazlehurst, the new Camel Express Car Wash utilizes the latest and most effective tunnel equipment to deliver top-quality washes year-round, the company said.

To welcome residents to the facility, Camel Express Car Wash will celebrate its grand opening on June 9 at 10 a.m. with the Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis Chamber of Commerce and offer free washes to all car owners through June 11.

Membership promotions will also be available at only $1 for the first month of the membership.

“Hazlehurst is a charming town known for its beautiful tree-lined streets and abundance of flowers. While the natural essence of Hazlehurst has attracted many new residents, it has also increased the demand for reliable and convenient carwash services like those of Camel Express Car Wash,” said Bob Benjamin, chief operations officer at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “With the debut of this new site, we’re excited to become the one-stop shop for those in the community and also thrilled about generating new job opportunities, as Georgia continues to be a top market for expansion.” 

Each Camel Express Car Wash location provides the highest quality wash in only 10 minutes or less, the release stated.

Customers can also add protective treatments at an affordable cost to help cars’ shine last longer by repelling bugs, pollen, and other weather elements.

Camel Express Car Wash goes above and beyond with each wash to minimize the impact it has on the environment, incorporating state-of-the-art technology that significantly reduces the amount of water used in each wash by 91% over the average home wash.

Additionally, the facility exclusively uses eco-friendly, biodegradable chemicals for a more sustainable wash.

The new Camel Express Car Wash facility in Hazlehurst is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings and is one of 24 active carwashes owned by Magnolia in Georgia.

Since the start of the year, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee.

Camel Express Car Wash facilities are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

For more information about the new carwash and its membership packages, visit CamelCarWash.com.

