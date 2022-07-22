 Magnolia Wash Holdings' significant growth in first half of 2022
Carwash News

Magnolia Wash Holdings' significant growth in first half of 2022

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release that it has grown its portfolio of express carwash locations to include approximately 70 across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

In the last six months, Magnolia has increased its presence in the southeast by nearly 38%, fueling the company’s efforts to reach 100 locations by the end of 2022.

This momentum comes at a perfect time, as the company welcomes Samuel Freeman as the new chief development officer.

In this new role, Freeman will leverage his expertise to develop and execute strategic initiatives supporting Magnolia’s vision and goals.

Freeman joins Magnolia Wash Holdings at an exciting period for the rapidly growing operator of express carwash brands.

After an explosive six months, Magnolia’s commitment to investing in operational excellence, customer experience, company culture and innovative technology helped the brand grow across new key markets.

Through mergers and acquisitions, as well as new-to-industry locations, the company welcomed more than 20 units since the start of the year and is projected to increase its unit count of carwash locations by 100 units each year for the next five years.

“The tremendous success we’ve had at Magnolia Wash Holdings in such a short period of time is truly humbling. Our team has been and remains to be dedicated to finding the right express carwash brands to bring into our portfolio, and as we look at our projections for the next six months, we’re excited for the opportunity to continue to build upon the momentum we’ve created so far,” said Jose Costa, chief executive officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings. “We’re currently adding anywhere from five to 10 locations a month and plan to double our size very soon. As we grow our presence across this industry, it’s critical that we have a strong leadership team that can support our goals and vision for Magnolia. We are thrilled to have Samuel join the company as chief development officer. His experience in exceeding revenue and growth benchmarks, as well as effectively leading and managing company initiatives, is exactly what we need in the person leading development for Magnolia.”

Freeman brings a wealth of industry experience developing and managing large-scale expansion projects for legacy automotive retail brands.

Prior to joining Magnolia, Freeman served as vice president of real estate and corporate development at Icahn Automotive Group, managing real estate for a 1,00-plus company-owned automotive service locations.

“The past few months have been instrumental in positioning Magnolia as a leader in the express carwash industry. A major contributor to this success is the team’s mission to maintain an entrepreneurial, small business spirit, which also sets us apart from others in the space,” said Freeman. “We’re at a pinnacle moment, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside a best-in-class team and use my prior experience to take the company to the next level.”

With a strong development pipeline for the remainder of 2022, Magnolia is in the midst of aggressive expansion.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities throughout the southeast.

