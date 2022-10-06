Whistle Express Car Wash opened by Magnolia Wash Holdings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of its new Virginia location, Whistle Express Car Wash.

Located at 341 Commonwealth Blvd. W. in Martinsville, Virginia, the new facility has been rebranded to Whistle Express Car Wash and is officially open to provide local residents with fast, professional and eco-friendly services.

From now through Dec. 31, new customers can sign up to become Fast Pass Members, a program offering unlimited carwashes, for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month.

Whistle Express Car Wash uses the latest and most effective tunnel equipment to ensure each car receives a thorough wash while still protecting its paint job, noted the press release.

Whistle Express Car Wash offers treatments including lava shield, rain repellent and underbody rinse.

For interior cleaning, customers have access to vacuums, microfiber towels and other supplies to get the inside of their cars just as clean as the exterior.