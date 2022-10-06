Whistle Express Car Wash opened by Magnolia Wash Holdings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of its new Virginia location, Whistle Express Car Wash.
Located at 341 Commonwealth Blvd. W. in Martinsville, Virginia, the new facility has been rebranded to Whistle Express Car Wash and is officially open to provide local residents with fast, professional and eco-friendly services.
From now through Dec. 31, new customers can sign up to become Fast Pass Members, a program offering unlimited carwashes, for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month.
Whistle Express Car Wash uses the latest and most effective tunnel equipment to ensure each car receives a thorough wash while still protecting its paint job, noted the press release.
Whistle Express Car Wash offers treatments including lava shield, rain repellent and underbody rinse.
For interior cleaning, customers have access to vacuums, microfiber towels and other supplies to get the inside of their cars just as clean as the exterior.
Additionally, it was reported that every Whistle Express Car Wash location utilizes state-of-the-art water reclamation technology that reduces freshwater consumption and recycles 85% of the water used per wash.
“We’re happy to continue expanding our portfolio in Virginia and to be able to service the Martinsville community with top-of-the-line express carwashes,” said Andrew Agostini, vice president of operations at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “We understand that each customer’s time is precious, which is why Whistle Express Car Wash prioritizes high-quality washes that can be achieved in a matter of minutes. With advanced technology and service-focused, on-site teams, we’re able to provide customers the ultimate treatment every time.”
Nestled in the heart of Martinsville, the new express carwash facility is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.