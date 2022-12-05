 Magnolia Wash Holdings opens first Whistle Express Car Wash in Roane County  - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings opens first Whistle Express Car Wash in Roane County 

on

Mister Car Wash opens 425th location

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues expansion in greater Omaha market

on

Take 5 Car Wash opens six renovated sites, partners with Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Current Digital Issue

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 139: Exec. Series — Coinless

Coinless cofounder Shan Larsen discusses the challenges of moving vehicles efficiently and how technology has improved that process.

Wash Talk Ep. 138: Executive Series — Trusscore

Trusscore offers wall and ceiling board that lets customers keep wash facilities free of mold and mildew.

Wash Talk ep. 137: Leadership — Resources for Leaders

Five market leaders give us invaluable leadership advice.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Magnolia Wash Holdings opens first Whistle Express Car Wash in Roane County 

 

on

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Magnolia Wash Holdings recently announced the opening of a new carwash in Tennessee, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Located at 1821 Roane State Highway in Harriman, the facility has rebranded to Whistle Express Car Wash and offers superior carwash services and monthly Fast Pass memberships, now available for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month.

To celebrate the grand opening on Dec. 2, Whistle Express Car Wash hosted a ribbon-cutting event in partnership with the Mayor of Harriman and the Roane County Chamber of Commerce. Whistle Express Car Wash offers top-of-the-line express washes that are quick and affordable, noted the press release.

As a result of Whistle’s innovative technology and equipment, customers can clean, shine and protect their cars with a premium on-site experience in 10 minutes or less.

Advertisement

Along with a fresh exterior, customers can take advantage of Whistle’s high-powered vacuums and air nozzles for a spotless interior.

Whistle Express Car Wash also implements eco-friendly practices, including biodegradable detergents and water reclamation technology to make each carwash as sustainable as possible.   

“Harriman’s Whistle Express Car Wash offers customers easy-to-use equipment and affordable membership options so they can leave each wash with a sparkling clean car in a matter of minutes,” said Andrew Agostini, vice president of operations at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “We’re committed to providing customers the highest quality service and always have our resourceful staff on-site to help educate customers on our express carwash technology and make their carwash experience as convenient as possible.”   

Advertisement

The new Whistle Express Car Wash facility in Harriman is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings and is one of nine carwashes owned by Magnolia in Tennessee.

Since the start of the year, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. 

For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, please visit magnoliawashholdings.com

Advertisement

Whistle Express Car Wash facilities are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

For more information about the new carwash and its membership packages, visit WhistleExpressCarWash. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: True Blue Car Wash continues to grow in Southern Arizona

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash named ‘Official Car Wash’ of Shocker Athletics

Carwash News: Dick Vitale to keynote 2023 SCWA convention

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Classic Auto Spa

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing