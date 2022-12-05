Magnolia Wash Holdings opens first Whistle Express Car Wash in Roane County  - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Magnolia Wash Holdings recently announced the opening of a new carwash in Tennessee, according to a press release.

Located at 1821 Roane State Highway in Harriman, the facility has rebranded to Whistle Express Car Wash and offers superior carwash services and monthly Fast Pass memberships, now available for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month.

To celebrate the grand opening on Dec. 2, Whistle Express Car Wash hosted a ribbon-cutting event in partnership with the Mayor of Harriman and the Roane County Chamber of Commerce. Whistle Express Car Wash offers top-of-the-line express washes that are quick and affordable, noted the press release.

As a result of Whistle’s innovative technology and equipment, customers can clean, shine and protect their cars with a premium on-site experience in 10 minutes or less.