Magnolia Wash Holdings opens first Whistle Express Car Wash in Roane County  - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Magnolia Wash Holdings recently announced the opening of a new carwash in Tennessee, according to a press release.
Located at 1821 Roane State Highway in Harriman, the facility has rebranded to Whistle Express Car Wash and offers superior carwash services and monthly Fast Pass memberships, now available for a discounted rate of $9.99 per month.
To celebrate the grand opening on Dec. 2, Whistle Express Car Wash hosted a ribbon-cutting event in partnership with the Mayor of Harriman and the Roane County Chamber of Commerce. Whistle Express Car Wash offers top-of-the-line express washes that are quick and affordable, noted the press release.
As a result of Whistle’s innovative technology and equipment, customers can clean, shine and protect their cars with a premium on-site experience in 10 minutes or less.
Along with a fresh exterior, customers can take advantage of Whistle’s high-powered vacuums and air nozzles for a spotless interior.
Whistle Express Car Wash also implements eco-friendly practices, including biodegradable detergents and water reclamation technology to make each carwash as sustainable as possible.
“Harriman’s Whistle Express Car Wash offers customers easy-to-use equipment and affordable membership options so they can leave each wash with a sparkling clean car in a matter of minutes,” said Andrew Agostini, vice president of operations at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “We’re committed to providing customers the highest quality service and always have our resourceful staff on-site to help educate customers on our express carwash technology and make their carwash experience as convenient as possible.”
The new Whistle Express Car Wash facility in Harriman is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings and is one of nine carwashes owned by Magnolia in Tennessee.
Since the start of the year, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion.
The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.
For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, please visit magnoliawashholdings.com.
Whistle Express Car Wash facilities are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about the new carwash and its membership packages, visit WhistleExpressCarWash.