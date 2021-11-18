 Malco® Automotive launches KO Blue Car Wash
Malco® Automotive launches KO Blue Car Wash

Malco® Automotive launches KO Blue Car Wash

 

BARBERTON, Ohio — Malco® Products Inc. announced the introduction of KO Blue Car Wash to the Malco Automotive line of professional detailing products, according to a press release.

This versatile concentrated, foaming wash removes dirt, grease and grime from a vehicle’s surface, leaving behind a clean, film-free finish. 

“KO Blue Car Wash lifts and dissolves soils while providing the clean rinse and film-free finish our customer requires,” said Jennifer Bowman, Malco’s director of marketing. “KO Blue complements our other KO line products and offers customers a cost-effective wash option that gets the job done.” 

KO Blue Car Wash is VOC compliant and body shop safe.

The foaming formula has a recommended dilution of 1:100, making it a cost-effective and versatile option for professionals and enthusiasts.

It will effectively clean and rinse away without leaving stains or films.

KO Blue will not remove wax, has a pleasant fruit punch scent, and can be used by hand or in a foam gun or cannon.

The product is available in 1-gallon, 5-gallon and 55-gallon sizes from Malco distributors or 1-gallon sizes online at MalcoAutomotive.com.

