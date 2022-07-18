Mammoth Holdings acquires 3 The Wash locations

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings, LLC, announced in a press release its acquisition of three operating express conveyor carwash locations in Alabama operating as The Wash.

“The Wash is a fantastic addition to our Montgomery market, and with the completion of Mammoth’s Prattville location, we will soon offer six convenient locations for our customers and members to wash their cars,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings.

“When we decided to sell The Wash, Mammoth was the only option we considered because of the high quality of the people in their organization,” said Eric Smith, The Wash’s co-owner.

Bobby Halbrooks, co-owner of The Wash, added, “I have known Marcus [Kittrell] for over 20 years, and he and the team at Mammoth will provide a great home for our business.”