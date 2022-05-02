Mammoth Holdings acquires Coastal Carwash

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC, a U.S. express carwash platform, announced its acquisition of three operating express conveyor carwash locations in Florida under the brand name Coastal Carwash, according to a press release.

Included in the acquisition is an agreement to purchase three additional express conveyor carwashes under development.

“The Coastal acquisition doubles our footprint in Florida, where we now have six open locations with dozens more in the pipeline,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “We are excited to partner with the Coastal team to rapidly develop the Florida market.”

“Mammoth’s operational excellence and its commitment to employee development and customer service made it clear that Mammoth was the best home for our business,” said Thomas Klein, Coastal Carwash co-owner.

Mammoth Holdings is the first carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 96 operating locations, stated the press release.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally, operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity, continued the release.