Mammoth Holdings acquires Shine-N-Go Car Wash

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings, LLC, announced its acquisition of four express conveyor carwash locations in Georgia, operating as Shine-N-Go Car Wash, according to a press release.
The majority owner of Shine-N-Go contributed a significant equity investment in Mammoth.
“The Shine-N-Go acquisition expands our footprint in Georgia, where we now have 22 locations,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “This represents an important milestone for Mammoth, as we have now doubled our location count in just over a year.”
“We are enthusiastic about partnering with Mammoth and about the opportunities that will become available for our employees and our customers,” Chris Svoboda, Shine-N-Go’s co-owner, said. “Mammoth prioritized our objectives and needs, making this an easy transaction that we were able to accomplish quickly.”
Mammoth Holdings now has 90 operating locations.
Mammoth is customer-focused operationally, operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.
Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, PitStop, LuLu’s, Ollie’s, PureMagic, Busy Bee, Silverstar, SUDS, Wasatch Express and Shine-N-Go, among others.