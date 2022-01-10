Mammoth Holdings acquires Shine-N-Go Car Wash

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings, LLC, announced its acquisition of four express conveyor carwash locations in Georgia, operating as Shine-N-Go Car Wash, according to a press release.

The majority owner of Shine-N-Go contributed a significant equity investment in Mammoth.

“The Shine-N-Go acquisition expands our footprint in Georgia, where we now have 22 locations,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “This represents an important milestone for Mammoth, as we have now doubled our location count in just over a year.”

“We are enthusiastic about partnering with Mammoth and about the opportunities that will become available for our employees and our customers,” Chris Svoboda, Shine-N-Go’s co-owner, said. “Mammoth prioritized our objectives and needs, making this an easy transaction that we were able to accomplish quickly.”