Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings adds Florida location

 

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release its acquisition of Mr. Squeaky Car Wash in Pompano Beach, Florida.

“This acquisition provides a great opportunity to add a high-quality team to the Mammoth system and will bolster our rapidly growing South Florida footprint,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “We are excited to roll out our club membership offering to Mr. Squeaky’s loyal customer base in the coming weeks.”

Richard Sasso, Mr. Squeaky’s owner, stated, “I pride myself on being detail oriented, and I appreciated Mammoth’s attention to detail throughout the entire process. From the initial letter of intent through the integration process, Mammoth displayed an impressive attention to detail that leaves me excited to see the opportunities our team will have to further their careers in the future.”

Mammoth Holdings currently has 106 operating locations.

Its multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu’s, Ollie’s, PitStop and Swifty, among others.

