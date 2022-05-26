 Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO

 

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings announced in a press release the appointment of Jennifer Vanderveldt as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Ms. Vanderveldt, who most recently served as the CFO at European Wax Center, joins the senior management team established by David Hoffmann who took the helm as CEO in October of 2021.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary talent with the ideal skills to support Mammoth’s transformation and growth trajectory” said Hoffmann. “She has a proven track record of scaling businesses for generating growth and successfully managing and creating value for membership-based, recurring revenue businesses.”

During her tenure at European Wax Center, Vanderveldt led the company’s $200-plus million IPO which became one of the top consumer issuances of 2021 with meaningful share price appreciations in its first two quarters of trading.

Previously, she held leadership positions in finance, strategy, general management and data and analytics at top retail and consumer service brands including Petco and Michaels.

She began her career as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan.

“There is an immense growth opportunity for Mammoth to become the leader within this large and highly fragmented market,” said Vanderveldt. “Most importantly, I’m aligned with Dave’s vision for delivering a customer-centric value proposition and a seamless experience across our family of brands. I am thrilled to support Mammoth’s path forward.”

Vanderveldt will oversee Mammoth’s accounting, finance and information technology departments.

She will focus on building a shared services corporate infrastructure to support operational excellence and leverage analytical insights to drive optimized business performance.

“Jennifer’s exceptional financial and data analytics experience combined with COO Corey Joselin’s expertise in continuous improvement and Six Sigma excellence make up a powerful executive team at Mammoth, well-equipped to achieve our vision of 500 sites by 2025,” said Hoffmann.

Mammoth’s co-founder, Chip Hackett, will be stepping back from his executive duties as CFO.

Hackett will focus his efforts on Mammoth’s Business Advisory Council (BAC), a team of owner/operators who advise the organization on operational execution, best practices, real estate and site selection, and M&A integration.

