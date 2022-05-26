Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings announced in a press release the appointment of Jennifer Vanderveldt as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Click Here to Read More

Ms. Vanderveldt, who most recently served as the CFO at European Wax Center, joins the senior management team established by David Hoffmann who took the helm as CEO in October of 2021.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary talent with the ideal skills to support Mammoth’s transformation and growth trajectory” said Hoffmann. “She has a proven track record of scaling businesses for generating growth and successfully managing and creating value for membership-based, recurring revenue businesses.”

During her tenure at European Wax Center, Vanderveldt led the company’s $200-plus million IPO which became one of the top consumer issuances of 2021 with meaningful share price appreciations in its first two quarters of trading.