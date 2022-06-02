Mammoth Holdings opens 100th location

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings will launch its 100th location under the Finish Line Car Wash brand at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on June 6, according to a press release.

The Southeast Missouri site is newly constructed and represents a significant milestone in Mammoth’s growth trajectory.

“Finish Line at Cape Girardeau is an important step forward in our vision to open 500 sites by 2025,” said David Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Greenfield construction is a key element of our growth strategy, and the completion of the Cape Girardeau location advances our plans to expand new site development alongside ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.”

The Cape Girardeau site is one of dozens of new sites under development that Mammoth plans to complete in the next 12 months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the U.S.