 Mammoth Holdings opens 100th location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mammoth Holdings opens 100th location

on

Market Focus: Driven Brands to present at William Blair Growth Conference

on

Worker-owned carwash co-op launches in Southern California

on

Travis Mills to keynote 32nd NRCC
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens 100th location

 

on

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings will launch its 100th location under the Finish Line Car Wash brand at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on June 6, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Southeast Missouri site is newly constructed and represents a significant milestone in Mammoth’s growth trajectory. 

“Finish Line at Cape Girardeau is an important step forward in our vision to open 500 sites by 2025,” said David Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Greenfield construction is a key element of our growth strategy, and the completion of the Cape Girardeau location advances our plans to expand new site development alongside ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.” 

The Cape Girardeau site is one of dozens of new sites under development that Mammoth plans to complete in the next 12 months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the U.S.

Advertisement

Developed with the guidance from Mammoth’s Business Advisory Council (BAC) — a group of top owner/operators who counsel the company on business development and execution — the site represents the refinement of best operating practices by leading industry entrepreneurs and is scalable for future growth. 

As owner/operators of the Finish Line Car Wash brand, Nancy Bergfield and Chris Presswood were one of the first acquisitions by Mammoth Holdings that grew the organization from 22 to 30 locations. 

Bergfield now serves on the BAC and was a key player in helping to develop the “Mammoth Model” for new site selection, facility and equipment design.  

Advertisement

“This is an exciting time to be part of the Mammoth team,” said Bergfield.  “We’re incredibly proud to expand the Finish Line Car Wash brand and bring this 100th location to life to showcase the very best thinking of the Mammoth team.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings completes new acquisitions throughout the Southeast

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

Carwash News: Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO

Carwash News: CWONJ bus tour features Newark sites

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing