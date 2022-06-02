Mammoth Holdings opens 100th location

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings will launch its 100th location under the Finish Line Car Wash brand at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on June 6, according to a press release.
The Southeast Missouri site is newly constructed and represents a significant milestone in Mammoth’s growth trajectory.
“Finish Line at Cape Girardeau is an important step forward in our vision to open 500 sites by 2025,” said David Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Greenfield construction is a key element of our growth strategy, and the completion of the Cape Girardeau location advances our plans to expand new site development alongside ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.”
The Cape Girardeau site is one of dozens of new sites under development that Mammoth plans to complete in the next 12 months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the U.S.
Developed with the guidance from Mammoth’s Business Advisory Council (BAC) — a group of top owner/operators who counsel the company on business development and execution — the site represents the refinement of best operating practices by leading industry entrepreneurs and is scalable for future growth.
As owner/operators of the Finish Line Car Wash brand, Nancy Bergfield and Chris Presswood were one of the first acquisitions by Mammoth Holdings that grew the organization from 22 to 30 locations.
Bergfield now serves on the BAC and was a key player in helping to develop the “Mammoth Model” for new site selection, facility and equipment design.
“This is an exciting time to be part of the Mammoth team,” said Bergfield. “We’re incredibly proud to expand the Finish Line Car Wash brand and bring this 100th location to life to showcase the very best thinking of the Mammoth team.”