 Mammoth Holdings raises equity capital to fuel growth - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings raises equity capital to fuel growth

ATLANTA — The equity raise will ensure that Mammoth can accelerate new store openings, invest in cutting-edge technology and more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced that it had completed an equity capital raise with CCMP Growth Advisors, a New York-based private equity firm, according to a press release.  

Related Articles

“We’re focused on growth at Mammoth Holdings and this equity raise will ensure that we can accelerate new store openings, invest in cutting-edge technology and remain the partner-of-choice for carwash operators seeking to sell their business,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. Hoffmann added, “We’re also excited to add another high-quality investor with extensive multi-unit company experience to our board of directors.”

Joe Scharfenberger, the managing director at CCMP who led the deal, commented, “We’ve evaluated several potential carwash investments, and Mammoth stood out to us as the best platform we’ve seen in the industry.”

Scharfenberger continued, “Their management team is outstanding; they have a compelling consumer value proposition and a strong geographic footprint with a deep pipeline of new stores; and we know and trust the other investors on the board. Mammoth has a lot to like.”

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

JP Morgan advised Mammoth on the transaction. To learn more, visit www.mammothholdings.com.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash named No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise

HOLLAND, Mich. — The brand has its foot on the gas to open 60-120 carwashes per year.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash closed out 2022 by being awarded the No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise by Franchise Times, on its Fast & Serious list, according to a company press release.

Moving up to the No. 1 spot, after debuting at No. 2, the brand has its foot on the gas to open 60-120 carwashes per year, according to a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mister Car Wash acquires Rapid Express Carwash in 3-unit deal

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister expands its presence in Tulare County in Central California.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash now washing in McKinney, Texas

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS now owns and operates 22 locations across the Dallas metro area.

By PCD Staff
77-year-old man injured after car flips in carwash

COLMAR, Pa. — The man became trapped when the car flipped onto its side.

By PCD Staff
Spotless Brands announces acquisitions

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — The company grows with the acquisitions of Auto Spa Express and Let’s Go Car Wash.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Matthews closes off-market sale of Florida carwash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Completed in a seamless 60-day closing.

By PCD Staff
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire membership interests of True Blue Car Wash

LAVAL, Quebec — With approximately 170,000 fast pass subscription members, representing more than half of total revenue, True Blue has experienced strong growth in recent years.

By PCD Staff
Big Dan’s Car Wash announces year-end grand openings

ROME, Ga. — With the opening of these three locations, the company now has 10 express washes in Georgia and Florida with plans of additional locations.

By PCD Staff
Bubble Bath Car Wash, Meals on Wheels partner for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The carwash company and the organization delivered handwritten Christmas cards and meals to homebound seniors.

By PCD Staff