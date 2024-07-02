Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Illinois

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings, LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash in East Moline, Illinois.

This is Mammoth’s latest site opening that aligns with the company’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield operations while also acquiring existing brands.

“Customers in East Moline will be treated to state-of-the-art technology and second-to-none customer service for the best possible carwash,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “This Silverstar opening builds on the momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country.”

The site will become a go-to destination for car owners in the Greater East Moline, Illinois, area, providing convenience and best-in-class service to customers.

This opening marks the 29th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is the first carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 142 operating locations.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu’s Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today’s Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity, LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings’ corporate development initiatives.

In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions. Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.