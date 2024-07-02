 Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Illinois

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Illinois

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings is expanding its multi-brand portfolio to 142 locations by opening this new Silverstar Car Wash location.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings, LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash in East Moline, Illinois.

Related Articles

This is Mammoth’s latest site opening that aligns with the company’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield operations while also acquiring existing brands.

“Customers in East Moline will be treated to state-of-the-art technology and second-to-none customer service for the best possible carwash,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “This Silverstar opening builds on the momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country.”

The site will become a go-to destination for car owners in the Greater East Moline, Illinois, area, providing convenience and best-in-class service to customers.

This opening marks the 29th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is the first carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 142 operating locations.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. 

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu’s Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today’s Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities. 

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity, LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings’ corporate development initiatives.

In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions. Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

You May Also Like

Splash reopens former Buckmans Greece location
Carwash News

SimplSourcing launches for carwash operators, investment firms

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Veteran procurement executive brings Fortune 100 expertise to drive savings for carwash operators.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
SimplSourcing-Michael-Koontz

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — According to a press release, SimplSourcing, LLC, a new consulting firm specializing in strategic sourcing and procurement, launched following The Car Wash Show™ in late April to help carwash operators optimize their spending and supply chains.

Founded by Michael Koontz, an award-winning sourcing innovator with over 25 years of experience at Fortune 100 companies, SimplSourcing delivers enterprise-level sourcing capabilities tailored for smaller and rapidly scaling organizations.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies in North America

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent over 15 million vehicles in new coverage and expand the PRT portfolio in North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
prt-new-products
EWC announces latest Clean Express Auto Wash grand opening

DETROIT — This latest Clean Express Auto Wash opening helps Express Wash Concept’s goal of driving growth in the Detroit metro market.

By Kyle Alexander
Quick Quack announces strategic investment by KKR

NEW YORK and ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The new investment will support the continued acceleration of Quick Quack’s growth through innovation, marketing and organic expansion in new and existing markets.

By Jennifer Clements
Quick Quack Car Wash logo
Soapy Joe’s announces new express carwash in Hacienda 

SAN DIEGO — The latest express carwash location is Soapy Joe Car Wash’s 24th carwash in the San Diego community.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

Autobell Car Wash customers can help Make-A-Wish fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

By Kyle Alexander
Autobell® Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary
ProovStation expands in the U.S.

MIAMI — ProovStation brings transparency and trust with a 100% automated, transparent and accurate vehicle inspection scanner.

By Kyle Alexander
proovstation-carstation
OpenShine to bring Tommy’s Express Car Wash to Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The new OpenRoad Group division looks to open more Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations in Canada in the next three years.

By Kyle Alexander
tommys-express-logo-feature
Express Wash Concepts continues Hampton Roads expansion

OHIO/VIRGINIA — Express Wash Concepts celebrated the opening of its 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

By Kyle Alexander