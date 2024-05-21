Mammoth Holdings opens two Silverstar Carwash sites

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings, LLC announced the recent opening of its newest locations, Silverstar Carwash in Anoka and Blaine, Minnesota, outside Minneapolis.

The latest site openings align with the company’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield operations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We are thrilled to serve customers in Anoka and Blaine to state-of-the-art technology and best-in-class service for an exceptional carwash,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “These two openings expand our footprint and serve even more car owners in Minnesota.”

Mammoth now operates five sites in Minnesota and 28 sites under the Silverstar Carwash brand.

The company has opened four sites in the past 30 days, building on its continued momentum to reaching 500 sites across the country.

Mammoth Holdings is the first carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 140 operating locations.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally, operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity, added the press release.

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu’s Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today’s Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, noted the release.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings’ corporate development initiatives.

In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions.

Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.