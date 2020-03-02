Man assaults, carjacks woman at carwash

AURORA, Colo. — According to www.kdvr.com , police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman at a carwash and carjacked her.

The victim was using the carwash at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18th when a man approached her and demanded her car keys while pulling out a knife, the article continued.

Aurora Police Department Det. Faith Goodrich said, “It was described as a large knife with maybe a gray handle, maybe duct-taped handle.”

The suspect punched the woman several times in the face before stealing her car, which was later found, though the man had gotten away, the article noted.

“We do have some concerns because this happened at a busy intersection in daylight, and the suspect was not afraid to punch someone in the face to take their car,” Goodrich said.

A surveillance photo released by the police shows a white male in his late 20s to early 30s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and green coat at the time of the attack, the article noted.

Police believe the attack to have been random, the article added.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was recuperating at home, the article stated.

The police noted that she did everything correctly, with Goodrich adding, “The victim was paying attention. She didn’t leave her keys in the ignition, she knew there were other people in the area around her, but this happened anyway.”