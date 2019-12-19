AUSTIN, Texas — According to www.kvue.com, the Austin Police Department arrested a man early on Dec. 17th after he had barricaded himself inside a carwash in the 12400 block of Metric Blvd.

The police said that residents at an apartment complex woke up around 4:45 a.m. after hearing loud banging on a door at the carwash nearby, the article continued.

When the residents looked outside, they said they saw a man trying to break into the carwash office, the article noted.

When officers arrived at the carwash, they found a man — potentially armed with a knife — inside the business, which had been burglarized, the article added.

After a standoff, officers dragged the man out of the building and arrested him, the article continued.

The police also took two other people into custody, though they did not confirm if the two had also broken into the building, the article noted.

The standoff was expected to impact morning traffic on Metric Blvd. that day, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.