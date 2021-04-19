 Man seeks damage claims from carwash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Man seeks damage claims from carwash

on

Family robbed at gunpoint at carwash

on

Carjacker steals deliveryman’s SUV from carwash

on

Market Focus: NCS partners with Car Wash Services of Arizona and Big Man Washes
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify Video
play

Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify

PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge? Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Current Digital Issue

April 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

This audio reading of “Creating chemical safety zones” discusses chemical storage and safety tips.

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Man seeks damage claims from carwash

 

on

EDMOND, Okla. — According to a news report from www.kfor.com, a carwash customer paid for a basic carwash at The Wash Factory on 33rd and Broadway on April 8th and experienced costly damage to his vehicle.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“All of a sudden, the truck starts jerking in the carwash and I started honking my horn, and the car stopped moving,” explained the customer, Richard Schultz.

Workers rushed to the scene to help the customer, but damage to the vehicle was already done.

“One of them reaches over on the ground and lifts up my running board,” Schultz said. “[The manager] came over to help me and said, ‘We put the wrong code in, and our wheel washing part of the wash came out and intended to wash your wheels,’ which wasn’t something I paid for.”

According to the customer, the repair bill is over $2,500 and he still had not heard back from the carwash.

When KFOR reached out with Schultz to phone the carwash, a manager said that the business was currently being taken over by another group.

Read the entire news report here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: El Car Wash acquires Motor City Car Wash

Carwash News: ModWash eyes new Ohio locations

Carwash News: Professional Carwashing Industry Report, 3rd Edition now available

Carwash News: Market Focus: Crew Carwash coming to Minnesota

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing