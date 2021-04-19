Man seeks damage claims from carwash

EDMOND, Okla. — According to a news report from www.kfor.com, a carwash customer paid for a basic carwash at The Wash Factory on 33rd and Broadway on April 8th and experienced costly damage to his vehicle.

Click Here to Read More

“All of a sudden, the truck starts jerking in the carwash and I started honking my horn, and the car stopped moving,” explained the customer, Richard Schultz.

Workers rushed to the scene to help the customer, but damage to the vehicle was already done.

“One of them reaches over on the ground and lifts up my running board,” Schultz said. “[The manager] came over to help me and said, ‘We put the wrong code in, and our wheel washing part of the wash came out and intended to wash your wheels,’ which wasn’t something I paid for.”

According to the customer, the repair bill is over $2,500 and he still had not heard back from the carwash.

When KFOR reached out with Schultz to phone the carwash, a manager said that the business was currently being taken over by another group.

Read the entire news report here.