Man sentenced for 2018 Memphis carwash carjacking - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to a news release posted on FOX13Memphis.com, Carlos Jones, 20, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in a Memphis carwash carjacking incident that occurred in 2018.

Jones pled guilty in 2020 to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Previously, Angelo Bunting, 22, who is a co-defendant in this case, was sentenced to 20 years for this carjacking and others.

