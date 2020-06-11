Man’s car stolen at gunpoint at carwash

AKRON, Ohio — According to www.beaconjournal.com , a 24-year-old man at Wash Works Car Wash had his car stolen from him at gunpoint.

Click Here to Read More

The man was in one of the wash bays at around 8:45 p.m. on June 7th when two men got out of a car with guns and demanded he give them his car, the article continued.

One suspect drove off with the victim’s car while the other fled in the other vehicle, the article noted.

The man’s car, a 2005 Dodge Magnum, has not yet been recovered, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.