 Marcus & Millichap arrange sale of large net-leased property
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Marcus & Millichap arrange sale of large net-leased property

on

Mister Car Wash opens second location in Katy, Texas

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires 10 locations in Texas

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces acquisition of two Tampa area locations
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Adapting to different weather conditions Video
play

Adapting to different weather conditions

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

Current Digital Issue

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Chuck Space, executive director of SCWA, tells us what to expect at the show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

An audio reading of the article "Member Benefits" that addresses common questions about wash club plans.

Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

A video intelligence expert explains how new camera software can assist carwash's throughput and damage claim processes.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Marcus & Millichap arrange sale of large net-leased property

 

on

SHELBY, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap recently announced the sale of Royal Car Wash, a 94,525-square foot property located in ShelbyNorth Carolina, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Justin Miller, senior vice president investments, Benjamin Etskovitz, associate, and Samuel Etskovitz, associate, in Marcus & Millichap’s Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller — a private carwash operator.  

The buyer, the national carwash chain EDGE Express, was also represented by Marcus & Millichap. 

This acquisition brings EDGE Express to four operating locations with seven more in development across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

“The fundamentals of this deal were textbook — high traffic count, strong surrounding retail and ideal road frontage,” said Ben Etskovitz. “We’re excited for our sellers who had the opportunity to capitalize on this disposition in the highly desirable North Carolina market.”

Advertisement

The acquired Royal Car Wash is located at 925 E. Dixon Blvd. in Shelby, North Carolina.

“We are excited to complete the acquisition of Royal Wash in Shelby and welcome their existing staff to the EDGE Express team,” said Luke Murray and John Hallett, owners of EDGE Express Car Wash. “The acquisition of Royal Wash expands our greater Charlotte market presence and provides our customers with more EDGE Express Car Wash locations to choose from in the area.  We will continue to expand our Southeast footprint through the acquisitions of best-in-class express carwashes like Royal Wash.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Moratorium extended on Cleveland area carwash construction to avoid oversaturation

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash to open its largest facility to date

Carwash News: Quick Quack acquires 7th location in Corpus Christi

Carwash News: Russ Auto Wash chain sold to WhiteWater Express Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing