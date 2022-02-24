Marcus & Millichap arrange sale of large net-leased property

SHELBY, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap recently announced the sale of Royal Car Wash, a 94,525-square foot property located in Shelby , North Carolina, according to a press release.

Justin Miller, senior vice president investments, Benjamin Etskovitz, associate, and Samuel Etskovitz, associate, in Marcus & Millichap’s Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller — a private carwash operator.

The buyer, the national carwash chain EDGE Express, was also represented by Marcus & Millichap.

This acquisition brings EDGE Express to four operating locations with seven more in development across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

“The fundamentals of this deal were textbook — high traffic count, strong surrounding retail and ideal road frontage,” said Ben Etskovitz. “We’re excited for our sellers who had the opportunity to capitalize on this disposition in the highly desirable North Carolina market.”