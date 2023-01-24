 Mark Tentis named a vendor director on ICA board of directors - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Mark Tentis named a vendor director on ICA board of directors

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — He will serve a two-year term, which began on Jan. 1, 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions has announced that Mark Tentis, the company’s senior vice president for global sales and service, has been named as one of two new vendor directors on the 2023-24 Board of Directors of the International Carwash Association, according to a press release.

Related Articles

The ICA is a non-profit organization that for more than 65 years has represented the interests of the vehicle wash industry in the United States and around the world.

“For many years, the International Carwash Association has been a vital and steadfast advocate for the vehicle wash industry worldwide, so it is a great honor to be selected as a vendor director on the association’s Board of Directors,” said Tentis. “I can’t wait to start collaborating with my fellow board members as we work with a wide array of ICA members and their companies to find new and exciting ways to identify challenges, craft solutions and generally optimize performance within the vehicle wash industry around the globe.”

Tentis, who has 22 years of experience as a professional in the vehicle wash market, was nominated for the vendor director position by his fellow colleagues in the industry.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Automotive Lift Institute unveils new Lifting Points Guide

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Electronic guide makes it easy to find OEM lifting point information.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CORTLAND, N.Y. — One of the leading causes of car lift accidents is incorrectly positioning a vehicle on the lift, according to a press release.

Most automakers specify where a lift’s adapters should be placed to properly pick up their cars, trucks or SUVs.

When someone fails to follow this guidance and simply guesses where to position the adapters, the vehicle may get damaged or fall.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Deltic Wash Force announces opening of ‘one-of-a-kind’ wash

BARRIE, Ontario, Canada — Klassic Car Wash offers both soft-touch and touch-free wash experiences.

By PCD Staff
Garnett Station Partners recapitalizes Flagstop Car Wash

NEW YORK — The partnership is providing growth capital for continued regional expansion.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Blue Water Express Wash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The express carwash operator commemorates the three new locations in Tallahassee with a ribbon-cutting event and special promos.

By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in South Carolina

THOMASTON, Ga. — The company opens its 13th location in the state.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Tommy’s Express Car Wash named No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise

HOLLAND, Mich. — The brand has its foot on the gas to open 60-120 carwashes per year.

By PCD Staff
Mister Car Wash acquires Rapid Express Carwash in 3-unit deal

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister expands its presence in Tulare County in Central California.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash now washing in McKinney, Texas

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS now owns and operates 22 locations across the Dallas metro area.

By PCD Staff
77-year-old man injured after car flips in carwash

COLMAR, Pa. — The man became trapped when the car flipped onto its side.

By PCD Staff