Mark VII announces online Carwash Convention

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, has announced its first ever free onlineCarwash Convention from April 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST, according to a press release.

“Mark VII’s top priority is to expand our customers’ knowledge of the carwash business and to help them reach their maximum potential. The Mark VII Carwash Convention will cover best practices for each aspect of the carwash management experience,” said Mark VII CEO Lee Norton.

With the rapidly increasing spread of the COVID-19 virus, International Car Wash Association made the difficult but responsible decision to postpone the annual The Car Wash Show™, the release continued.

The show was supposed to take place in San Antonio, Texas, from April 6-8, the release added.

Mark VII Equipment felt it important to still reach its audience online, the release noted.

“ICA gives our audience the opportunity to network and learn more about their businesses. It is the most important show of the year for many in this industry. We commend the board for making the right decision for everyone’s health. However, we didn’t want anyone to miss this opportunity, which is why we started searching for a virtual solution,” said Norton.

If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind, whether at a convenience store or auto dealership or are independent, you can join for two days of education and experience, the release noted.