Mark VII customer testimonial

A loyal Mark VII customer explains what sets the carwash equipment company apart from the competition.
In this video, the owner/operator of Luv-A-Wash, Gordon Love, describes his business’ background before diving into its successful relationship with Mark VII Equipment.

The Naples, Florida-based express carwash uses Mark VII’s Softline 1 electric brush system to run a carwash that serves roughly 17,000 vehicles per month.

“When I think of Mark VII, I think of their quality, their innovation and their ethical approach to doing business and that’s why I have committed my two future sites to them,” Love says in the video above.

