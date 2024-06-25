 Mark VII Equipment appoints new vice president of key accounts

Mark VII Equipment appoints new vice president of key accounts

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII appoints Sandy Bass as VP of key accounts, leveraging his more than 20 years of carwash industry experience.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment announced in a press release the appointment of Sandy Bass as the new vice president of key accounts.

This strategic move is set to further solidify the company’s position in the market, leveraging Bass’ extensive experience and industry knowledge.

Bass brings over 20 years of comprehensive experience in the carwash industry, having held pivotal roles across various sectors.

Most recently, he was a partial owner of BayWatch Doors prior to its acquisition by National Carwash Solutions.

Bass’ impressive career also includes a tenure at Ecolab as a corporate account manager and previous experience managing direct sales for Mark VII.

In his new role, Bass will be responsible for seeking out and establishing relationships with multi-site operators (MSOs), an important segment for Mark VII.

This position is unique within the industry, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and growth, stated the press release.

“We are very happy to welcome Sandy Bass back to the Mark VII team,” said Uwe Scharfy, CEO of Mark VII. “Sandy’s deep industry expertise makes him the perfect fit for this new role. We are confident that his leadership will drive significant growth and strengthen our partnerships with key industry players.”

Bass’ appointment comes at an exciting time for Mark VII.

With his addition to the team, the company aims to enhance the partnership experience and expand its footprint in the industry.

“I am excited to return to Mark VII and take on this new challenge,” said Bass. “I look forward to working closely with the team to identify and cultivate new partnerships and to help drive the company’s growth in this dynamic industry.”

