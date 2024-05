In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about Mark VII’s new CEO, Uwe Scharfy, and National Carwash Solutions’ new CCO, David Kemp.

Also discussed in this video, Summit Wash holdings received over $200 million dollars in debt financing for expansion, Spotless Brands opens 15 new carwashes in the first quarter of 2024 and Sud Stop Car Wash opens its first two locations.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.