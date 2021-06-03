Mark VII Virtual Summer Carwash Convention announced | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, is thrilled to announce its free Virtual Summer Carwash Convention scheduled for Tuesday, June 22nd, according to a company press release.

Mark VII Equipment Inc. has hosted online conventions in the past and the company notes that these events have been a great way to benefit and inform audiences.

The conventions are designed to focus on issues and best practices that are common in the industry through partnerships with a plethora of industry experts.

Mark VII Equipment Inc. is now pleased to announce that the upcoming Summer Carwash Convention will feature a carwash tour, menu ideas, marketing tips and several presentations straight from our experts.

“We don’t want to simply be a supplier for our customers, we want to be their partner. Mark VII generated this event to help our clients better understand their business; and hopefully to increase their sales and revenue,” said Mark VII CEO, Lee Norton.