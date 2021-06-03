Mark VII Virtual Summer Carwash Convention announced | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, is thrilled to announce its free Virtual Summer Carwash Convention scheduled for Tuesday, June 22nd, according to a company press release.
Mark VII Equipment Inc. has hosted online conventions in the past and the company notes that these events have been a great way to benefit and inform audiences.
The conventions are designed to focus on issues and best practices that are common in the industry through partnerships with a plethora of industry experts.
Mark VII Equipment Inc. is now pleased to announce that the upcoming Summer Carwash Convention will feature a carwash tour, menu ideas, marketing tips and several presentations straight from our experts.
“We don’t want to simply be a supplier for our customers, we want to be their partner. Mark VII generated this event to help our clients better understand their business; and hopefully to increase their sales and revenue,” said Mark VII CEO, Lee Norton.
If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind, carwash enthusiast or just interested in learning your way around the industry, this one-day event of education and interaction is for you.
Sign up for individual sessions by clicking the links below. If you would like to attend all the sessions, please email the company at [email protected]
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021
9:00AM – 10:00AM MDT: The Value of Video Surveillance at Your Carwash