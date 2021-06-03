 Mark VII Virtual Summer Carwash Convention announced | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mark VII Virtual Summer Carwash Convention announced

on

Monroe Capital supports formation of Magnolia Wash Holdings

on

Market Focus: Sonny’s Enterprises announces key organizational change

on

Mister Car Wash files for IPO
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News Video
play

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News

Current Digital Issue

May 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what their greatest failures were and what they learned from them.

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mark VII Virtual Summer Carwash Convention announced

 

on

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, is thrilled to announce its free Virtual Summer Carwash Convention scheduled for Tuesday, June 22nd, according to a company press release.  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark VII Equipment Inc. has hosted online conventions in the past and the company notes that these events have been a great way to benefit and inform audiences.

The conventions are designed to focus on issues and best practices that are common in the industry through partnerships with a plethora of industry experts.

Mark VII Equipment Inc. is now pleased to announce that the upcoming Summer Carwash Convention will feature a carwash tour, menu ideas, marketing tips and several presentations straight from our experts. 

“We don’t want to simply be a supplier for our customers, we want to be their partner. Mark VII generated this event to help our clients better understand their business; and hopefully to increase their sales and revenue,” said Mark VII CEO, Lee Norton. 

Advertisement

If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind, carwash enthusiast or just interested in learning your way around the industry, this one-day event of education and interaction is for you. 

Sign up for individual sessions by clicking the links below. If you would like to attend all the sessions, please email the company at [email protected] 

The schedule is as follows: 

Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 

9:00AM – 10:00AM MDT: The Value of Video Surveillance at Your Carwash 

Advertisement

11:00AM – 12:00PM MDT: Build the Perfect Carwash Menu 

1:00PM – 2:00PM MDT: The Role of Subscription in the New Carwash Economy 

3:00PM – 4:00PM MDT: Hello! Virtual Carwash Tour 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: PC&D to observe Memorial Day

Carwash News: Driven Brands announces the acquisition of Elite Car Wash

Carwash News: Auto Magic Professional Car Care launches TruAdvantage System

Carwash News: Mr. Splash merges with Sponge Spa

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing