Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, has announced that it’s hosting a free onlineEastern Carwash Convention on Sept. 16th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

“The Virtual Carwash Convention we hosted in April was a great way to connect with our audience. We are excited to start hosting regional conventions. These are designed to focus on issues and best practices that are common to that area. Different climates and landscapes create different pain points for both operators and their customers,” said Mark VII CEO Lee Norton.

With the ongoing implementation of social distancing, it’s important now more than ever, to create ways to interact with each other, the release continued.

The Eastern Carwash Convention will feature a factory tour, panel discussion and several presentations from Mark VII’s industry experts, the release added.

“We don’t want to simply be a supplier for our customers — we want to be their partner. Mark VII generated this event to help our clients better understand their business and hopefully to increase their sales and revenue,” said Norton.

If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind in the eastern region of the U.S. or Canada, join Mark VII for this one-day event of education and interaction, the release noted.

Mark VII welcomes you to sign up for individual sessions by clicking the links below.

If you would like to attend all of the sessions, please email Mark VII here, and the company will sign you up.