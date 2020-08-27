Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention

 

on

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, has announced that it’s hosting a free onlineEastern Carwash Convention on Sept. 16th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The Virtual Carwash Convention we hosted in April was a great way to connect with our audience. We are excited to start hosting regional conventions. These are designed to focus on issues and best practices that are common to that area. Different climates and landscapes create different pain points for both operators and their customers,” said Mark VII CEO Lee Norton.

With the ongoing implementation of social distancing, it’s important now more than ever, to create ways to interact with each other, the release continued.

The Eastern Carwash Convention will feature a factory tour, panel discussion and several presentations from Mark VII’s industry experts, the release added.

“We don’t want to simply be a supplier for our customers — we want to be their partner. Mark VII generated this event to help our clients better understand their business and hopefully to increase their sales and revenue,” said Norton.

If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind in the eastern region of the U.S. or Canada, join Mark VII for this one-day event of education and interaction, the release noted.

Mark VII welcomes you to sign up for individual sessions by clicking the links below.

If you would like to attend all of the sessions, please email Mark VII here, and the company will sign you up.

Advertisement

The schedule will be as follows:

Sept. 16th 

10 to 10:30 a.m. EST: Mark VII Factory Tour 

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST: Carwash Discussion Panel

1 to 2 p.m. EST: Take Your Tunnel Carwash Operation to the Next Level

3 to 4 p.m. EST: Convenience Store Carwash Operation Excellence

5 to 6 p.m. EST: Automated Carwash for Auto Dealers

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

Carwash News: Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

Carwash News: Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts named one of fastest-growing private companies

Carwash News: Mr. K Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

Advertisement

on

Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention

on

Market Focus: DRB launches master brand

on

Sonny’s announces live, online Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition

on

GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: DRB launches master brand

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 34: Carwashers’ Concerns

Carwash News: Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention

Carwash News: Sonny’s announces live, online Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect