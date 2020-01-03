Market Focus: AAA Carolinas opens second carwash

This week, we cover openings for Fins Car Wash and Mr. Klean Car Wash.

Fins Car Wash opens its first North Carolina location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fins Car Wash of AAA Carolinas opened its second ever location at 2906 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a press release.

“We are so excited about our very first Fins location in North Carolina,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “The community of Greensboro is vibrant and welcoming, and we look forward to meeting everyone.”

The grand opening ceremony date will be announced shortly, the release continued.

To celebrate its partnership with the city of Greensboro, Fins will host “Washes for Wishes,” in the early spring, the release added.

During this weekend-long event, Fins will offer free top washes (normally $18) for everyone that drives through, the release noted.

All donation proceeds from the event will be given to the AAA Carolinas CARES partner, Make-a-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, the release stated.

Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash featuring a state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system that eases and enhances motorists’ carwash experience, the release noted.

It is also equipped with heated blowers, which have been proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles, the release continued.

Fins Car Wash is in the process of opening multiple locations across the Carolinas, and Greensboro is its second, following Greenville, South Carolina, the release added.