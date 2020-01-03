Market Focus: AAA Carolinas opens second carwash

This week, we cover openings for Fins Car Wash and Mr. Klean Car Wash.
Fins Car Wash opens its first North Carolina location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fins Car Wash of AAA Carolinas opened its second ever location at 2906 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a press release.
“We are so excited about our very first Fins location in North Carolina,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “The community of Greensboro is vibrant and welcoming, and we look forward to meeting everyone.”
The grand opening ceremony date will be announced shortly, the release continued.
To celebrate its partnership with the city of Greensboro, Fins will host “Washes for Wishes,” in the early spring, the release added.
During this weekend-long event, Fins will offer free top washes (normally $18) for everyone that drives through, the release noted.
All donation proceeds from the event will be given to the AAA Carolinas CARES partner, Make-a-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, the release stated.
Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash featuring a state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system that eases and enhances motorists’ carwash experience, the release noted.
It is also equipped with heated blowers, which have been proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles, the release continued.
Fins Car Wash is in the process of opening multiple locations across the Carolinas, and Greensboro is its second, following Greenville, South Carolina, the release added.
Fins is open to AAA members and nonmembers alike, although AAA members receive discounts on the monthly memberships and other perks, the release concluded.
For more information about Fins Car Wash, visit https://finswash.com/.
Mr. Klean Car Wash opens
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — According to www.bartlesvilleradio.com, Mr. Klean Car Wash, formerly known as Gusher Car Wash, recently opened.
The carwash gave out free washes in celebration of the event on Dec. 31st, the article continued.
Owner Willie Short said it was good to be back and that the carwash is now sporting all-new equipment, LED lighting and chemicals, and the vacuums will still be free, the article stated.
In addition, the carwash is now offering a monthly membership (starting at $18) using RFID stickers, the article noted.
Short explained that the company decided to change the name from Gusher to Mr. Klean because he also owns the Mr. Klean Car Washes in the Tulsa area and thought it would be better to be affiliated under one name, the article stated.
Another reason for the name change was so that monthly memberships would be good at any location, not just the former Gusher Car Wash, the article continued.
Short also said that reactions to the new carwash so far have been great, the article stated.
Mr. Klean is located at 2604 SE Washington Blvd. and open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.