Amplify Car Wash Advisors expands firm with addition of new talent SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, announced the expansion of its team with the addition of five new members.

“The carwash space has experienced unprecedented mergers and acquisitions activity,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “And with that, our firm is growing to keep pace with the needs of our clients. For a company that is only about two years old, we are truly honored to continue attracting such high-level, well-respected talent to our team.” Jeff Fazio, a fourth-generation carwasher, joined as vice president of mergers and acquisitions, southeast region. His grandfather, Sonny Fazio, founded Sonny’s Enterprises, which is now the largest carwash equipment manufacturer in the world. Jeff Fazio was with Sonny’s for 12 years in tunnel equipment sales, including national account sales. He participated in over 200 carwash projects during that time. “I joined the Amplify Car Wash Advisors team hoping to share with others some of what the Fazio’s have learned in our family’s 70-plus years in the industry,” said Fazio. “I have a deep connection to the Southeast and I am looking forward to drawing on my experience and relationships to help carwash owners navigate their path.”

Chris Niro also joined Amplify Car Wash Advisors as vice president of business and legal affairs, bringing a strong background in complex commercial transactions, corporate formation and governance, and brand (intellectual property) development experience to the team. Niro is also a seasoned litigator appearing in federal and state courts around the country in commercial and intellectual property matters. “Coming from a law firm in Chicago, I’m blown away by the carwash space,” said Niro. “Even as the industry is experiencing a major shift from fragmented ‘mom-and-pop’ operations to more corporate Fortune-500 types, there is still a sense of community where even competitors can be friends which is certainly unique and I’m excited to now join.”

Kellie Martin joined as director of client relations where she will spearhead new client outreach through strategic marketing campaigns as well as focus on the full spectrum client experience. Prior to joining Amplify Car Wash Advisors, Martin co-founded a communications firm providing clients nationwide with expertise in political campaign outreach. “Satisfied clients are the touchstone of any business,” said Martin. “I look forward to bringing my decades of communications and client relationship expertise to my new role at Amplify Car Wash Advisors.” Additionally, Brandon Reuter joined the firm as a business analyst. Reuter worked as an information technology expert at Microsoft Corporation, with experience in business systems and analytics. Reuter was also a corporate trainer for Landry’s luxury restaurant concept, Mastro’s Ocean Club, where he helped create company standards and curriculum focusing on business efficiency and customer service.

Former Amplify Car Wash Advisors intern, Stanley Cai, joined the team full time as a mergers and acquisitions analyst. Amplify Car Wash Advisors Presents $100,000 Donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors presented a $100,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® at The Car Wash Show 2022, hosted by the International Carwash Association in Nashville in May. At the event, the advisory firm announced its corporate partnership with St. Jude and delivered on its pledge of a minimum donation of $100,000 in 2022. Inspired by his industry peers, Paul Fazio, chief executive officer of Sonny’s, The Car Wash Factory, matched the St. Jude donation, bringing the total to $200,000.

“When Bill told me of Amplify Car Wash Advisors’ plans to support St. Jude, I was incredibly moved, and felt this encounter did not happen by chance,” said Fazio. “My wife and I have family with deep roots to this great organization for decades through ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. I am thrilled to now be in a position to give in a significant way.” St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened 60 years ago.

Because the majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most — saving kids regardless of their financial situation. Amplify Car wash Advisors Partner Bill Martin shared that he and his business partner Jeff Pavone decided to make a commitment to St. Jude after attending the Motor City Wash Works annual charity event supporting St. Jude. “Bill and I are so fortunate to be part of the carwash industry and we’ve made it a mission of our firm to give back. Paul’s matching $100,000 donation and Motor City’s ongoing support of St. Jude is a testament to how truly blessed we are to be part of such an amazing community,” said Pavone.

