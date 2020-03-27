Market Focus: BendPak opens distribution center in Alabama

This week, we cover a new BendPak distribution center, construction plans and a reopening.

BendPak opens distribution center in Alabama SANTA PAULA, Calif. — BendPak is opening a new 100,000-square-foot distribution center near Mobile, Alabama, to better serve customers in the eastern U.S., according to a press release. The administrative and shipping complex, which is expected to be fully operational within 60 days, is located in Theodore, just a short drive from the expanding Port of Mobile, the release continued. The new facility has easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads helping BendPak to deliver products same-day or next-day to more customers in the eastern half of the country, the release added. “Opening the Mobile distribution center represents our continued commitment to being the industry leader and best at serving our customers. Part of that commitment means reducing delivery times,” said Don Henthorn, BendPak president and founder. “This new facility brings our products geographically closer to our customers and that makes a huge difference.” The new warehouse will stock all of BendPak’s popular products, including its Ranger, QuickJack and Autostacker brands, the release added. A future training facility will include a classroom and fully appointed service bay to offer customers a convenient option for quality technical training on BendPak’s expanding product lines, the release continued.

“This new distribution center will enhance our ability to get our customers what they need, when they need it,” said Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive vice president. “Today’s consumer expects immediate delivery, and we’re focused on helping that become a reality. The definition of Mobile is agile and transportable. We couldn’t think of a more befitting name to call this beautiful city: our new home.” The new distribution center is strategically located in Mobile County, Alabama, allowing for easy access to I-65, I-10, I-165 and Hwy. 43, the release noted. Located in the heart of one of America’s largest logistic hotspots, the new fulfillment operation will offer next-day or two-day delivery to a large share of BendPak’s customer base on the East Coast, the release added. BendPak’s headquarters and distribution multiplex in Santa Paula, California, will continue offering shipping and order fulfilment services to approximately 15 western states, the release stated. BendPak plans to continue its expansion efforts in order to improve geographic shipping advantages, the release noted. “The new distribution center will enable us to efficiently meet the needs of our growing customer base on the East Coast,” said BendPak Chief Information Officer/Chief Accounting Officer Rudy Diaz, who leads BendPak’s data and technology initiatives and administrative operations. “In addition to reduced delivery times and improved customer service, the new location will provide added warehouse and transportation efficiencies which will ultimately contribute to cost savings for our customers.”

BendPak’s new distribution center features a 3,600-square-foot administrative office space, 15 dock doors, two oversize ramp doors, wet pipe sprinkler system and LED lighting, the release added. A 24-foot clear ceiling height will allow a variety of racked and floor storage options, the release concluded. Clean Wave Express Wash coming to Long Beach LONG BEACH, Calif. — According to www.presstelegram.com, Rossmoor Car Wash, which had been operating for 62 years, closed on Feb. 23rd. “We want to thank all of the generations of loyal customers for their support all these years,” said Brad Hooper, owner of Rossmoor. “We are proud to have washed over 6 million cars over the years and helped our community fund-raise over $2 million for various efforts. The carwash is tired and ready for some new energy.” The company announced that Clean Wave Express Wash, a new, state-of-the-art wash, will open in late summer, the article noted. Customers will be able to purchase monthly subscriptions, and the carwash will keep track of those cars with a license plate reader, the article noted.

“The carwash that will be replacing Rossmoor Car Wash is not a franchise and will be a community business,” Hooper said. “Express carwashes are not full service. Sadly, full service carwashes just aren’t being built any longer for a variety of reasons.” Bexley Car Wash renovates, reopens after fire COLUBMUS, Ohio — According to www.thisweeknews.com, after a fire destroyed the previous facility in Dec. 2018, Bexley Car Wash at 3420 E. Broad St. underwent a $2 million renovation and recently reopened. The carwash originally opened in 1955, the article continued. “It is definitely one of the oldest, continuously running, real carwashes in the country,” Allen Mathena, Bexley Car Wash’s owner, said. The renovated business includes upgraded technology with a spot-free wash as well as vacuuming, mat cleaning and other services, the article noted. “It is total state-of-the-art,” Mathena said. Mathena purchased Bexley, which operated under the name “Jiffy Wash” at the time, in 1982 after noticing that the business was booming, the article stated. He renamed the business and expanded to a chain of carwashes called Soft Touch Car Wash in Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati as well as Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, the article stated.

