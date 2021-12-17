Breeze Thru Car Wash raised over $50,000 for charities

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Breeze Thru Car Wash, a Northern-Colorado and Southern-Wyoming-based carwash chain with 11 locations, continued its annual fundraising program in 2021, as reported by North Forty News .

Breeze-Thru Car Wash donated $51,572 to 48 organizations in its local communities between April and October 2021.

“At Breeze Thru, we care about the communities we call home and the local causes and organizations that are unique to each,” said Jenifer Wilcher, administrator at Breeze Thru. “We believe in being a good neighbor and are passionate about serving others by acting as an involved partner to help make a positive impact in every way possible.”

Through its fundraising program, Breeze Thru donates $1 per carwash during fundraiser event hours.

If business on a fundraising day is slow, Breeze Thru donates a base-rate of $400 if that much or more wasn’t collected.

Each location has one fundraising day a month.

Breeze Thru has a strong mission to not only provide excellent carwashes, but also provide for its community.

The chain hosts many charity events throughout each year.

In 2021, Breeze Thru raised money for various organizations including school programs and sports groups and the team volunteered together at a river cleanup.

“We’ve been thankful to be a part of supporting our community organizations after such a long time of the community being apart,” said Wilcher. “We are thankful to our community for pouring so much into us, and our locations love to give it right back.”