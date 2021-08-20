Market Focus: Carwashes named to Inc. 5000 list

This week, we cover carwashes named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa named to Inc. 5000 list

THOMASTON, Ga. — Inc. magazine revealed that Tidal Wave Auto Spa has been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, according to a press release.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses.

Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is ranked at No. 1555 up from the previous year of No. 1657.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well.