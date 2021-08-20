 Market Focus: Carwashes named to Inc. 5000 list
Carwash News

Market Focus: Carwashes named to Inc. 5000 list

 

on

This week, we cover carwashes named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa named to Inc. 5000 list

THOMASTON, Ga. — Inc. magazine revealed that Tidal Wave Auto Spa has been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, according to a press release.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses.

Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is ranked at No. 1555 up from the previous year of No. 1657.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well.

“We are honored to be named one of America’s fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year. I am very proud of my Tidal Wave team, both on our sites and our home office in Thomaston, Georgia. Thank you to our loyal customers who trust us to serve them daily,” said CEO Scott Blackstock.

Express Wash Concepts once again named to Inc. 5000 list 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced it has once again been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 2619 with 156% three-year growth, according to a press release.

“Despite the challenges we faced throughout the past year, we are blessed and proud of our ability to maintain a noteworthy growth record in addition to expanding into several new markets, including our new Cleveland-based Clean Express Auto Wash brand,” said John Roush, EWC CEO. “We appreciate the industry recognition that being ranked on the Inc. 5000 list offers and remain committed to responsibly growing our express wash portfolio, providing excellent career growth opportunities for our team members and providing our customers with the best express wash experience possible.”

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017.

They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2020.

EWC currently operates 45 express carwashes across Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania and offers fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums.

EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

