Market Focus: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash breaks ground on mega site

This week, we cover the groundbreaking for Cheetah Clean Auto Wash, new wash plans and a grand opening.

J. Warner Ventures breaks ground on new Cheetah Clean Auto Wash mega site BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — J. Warner Ventures Inc., parent company of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash, which has locations across Kentucky, held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, July 19, 2021 to celebrate the start of construction on its Cave Mill Station Blvd. location in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to a press release. This site will be home to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash’s newest, largest and most technologically-advanced site yet. This state-of-the-art car cleaning facility will be over 10,000 square feet and will boast the longest conveyor system in the Bowling Green market — spanning over 140 feet in length — and will be the largest car cleaning facility within a 200-mile radius.

This site will also be home to the first belted conveyor system in Bowling Green-Warren County. The belted conveyor will make it easier for Cheetah Clean customers to pull their vehicles into the wash, creating an even better customer service experience. The new site will also offer a second belted conveyor interior cleaning line that will showcase an eight-minute interior detailing option that will include vacuuming; air purging; wet wiping of all hard interior surfaces; and cleaning of the interior windows, which will be performed by eight to 16 expertly-trained Cheetah Clean technicians. For those who still prefer to do their own interior cleaning, the Cave Mill Station site will possess 12 high-suction vacuum stalls at no additional charge and will be fully equipped with all the free amenities for self-cleaning automobiles that Cheetah Clean customers have come to expect and enjoy.

The new corporate headquarters offices will also be on-site and include lockers and break rooms for Cheetah Clean associates. “This company milestone is fulfilling a vision that has been in the works for close to 15 years,” said Cheetah Clean owner, president and CEO Jeff Fields. “This site was inspired by a European carwash tour I went on back in 2016. While overseas, I toured one of the largest carwashes in the world: Mr. Wash in Stuttgart, Germany. Our new wash is being modeled after their processes and those of the Loogman Car Wash facilities in Amsterdam. We will focus on cleaning the vehicle’s exterior and interior in the most advanced and efficient processes known to man.”

Fields said the company’s growth was no accident but a product of the unique business culture and service offerings. “Cheetah Clean is stronger than ever. We have fantastic associates, and we really have a special camaraderie in our organization’s culture, with leadership that buys in and fully supports the vision. The future is bright for this industry-leading company. A special thanks to all our clientele. We have had over 15,000 Unlimited members who support our facilities. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible. Our customer service experience is at the forefront of all our initiatives — striving to provide the most effective and efficient cleaning systems, created with our own proprietary tools and techniques. Cheetah Clean outperforms other washes by providing superior vehicle cleanliness in the quickest timeframe possible.”

The Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Cave Mill Station mega site is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and provide a significant economic boost to Bowling Green-Warren County by creating approximately 50 $15-plus per hour jobs along with millions of dollars of capital reinvestment back into the community. Fields concluded, “We are very excited to bring a world-class carwash operation to the city of Bowling Green, Kentucky.” The Wash Tub offering free carwashes to all educators, faculty and staff. SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub would like to show our appreciation to all teachers, faculty and staff by offering a free “Full Service Premier Shine Car Wash,” according to a press release.

This service will be offered for the week of Saturday, July 31st through Sunday, August 8th. Educators must present valid employee IDs to receive a free wash. The Wash Tub’s Full Service Car Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, air freshener, tire shine, complete wipe down of dash and console, and all windows cleaned inside and out; it has a retail value of $26. Citrus County getting two new carwashes CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — According to www.chronicleonline.com, there are two new carwashes coming to Lecanto and Crystal River, Florida.

Caliber Car Wash is building its second site at 2927 County Rd. 491 but has not yet announced an opening date. The first Caliber Car Wash opened in April 2020, and the company is currently expanding in central Florida, with another location planned for Ocala, Florida, where its first site is located. “Central Florida has played a vital role in shaping the company’s community presence and houses our first wash,” Mac McCall, Caliber’s spokesperson, said. In Crystal River, Big Dan’s Car Wash is awaiting city officials to approve revised plans to its building, which will be located at State Rd. 44 and U.S. 19.

The carwash had already submitted its original plans, which were approved, and Crystal City Manager Ken Frink said staffers have been ready to issue the permit for a while. However, city officials wanted to make some changes, so Big Dan’s resubmitted its plans for approval. Big Dan’s plans to open in the fall of 2021. Titus Express Car Wash opens new location NEW CANEY, Texas — According to www.communityimpact.com, Titus Express Car Wash is hosting a grand opening event on July 31st at its new site at 23685 Walton Ave. in New Caney, Texas.

The business opened to the public on June 1st. Owner Terry Schmidt said the carwash would offer free washes all day, free food and snow cones as well as face painting and balloons for children. Attendees will also have a chance to win tickets for Houston Astros’ games and gift cards. Furthermore, Titus Express will donate $5 per carwash and match any donations made by customers on-site during the event to the H-Town Dream Center, a Houston nonprofit that assists the hungry, women and children in crisis as well as at-risk youth. Titus Express offers four wash packages, free vacuums and access to towels and an air pressure machine to clean the insides of vehicles after the wash.

