Clean Express Auto Wash celebrates grand opening in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The newest Clean Express Auto Wash is celebrating its opening in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, according to the Tribune Review .

Celebrations include 10 days of free washes and fundraising for Knead Community Café, an organization that provides the community with healthy meals for a pay-what-you-can price.

The newest Clean Express is located on Tarentum Bridge Rd. and has been in operation since late December 2021.

The site was built after the demolition of an old carwash.

There will be a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Jan. 14th that will be attended by representatives from Clean Express, such as founder John Roush, and volunteers from Knead Café.

For customers who visit the new carwash through Jan. 23th, free “top-of-the-line” washes ($18 value) will be given to those that donate to Knead Community Café.