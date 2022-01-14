 Clean Express Auto Wash celebrates grand opening in New Kensington
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Market Focus: Clean Express Auto Wash celebrates grand opening in New Kensington

on

Mister Car Wash site approved in Sartell

on

Mammoth Holdings acquires Shine-N-Go Car Wash

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings completes year-end acquisitions, grand openings
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 56: Tips for developing a carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 56: Tips for developing a carwash

Carwash News

Market Focus: Clean Express Auto Wash celebrates grand opening in New Kensington

 

on

Clean Express Auto Wash celebrates grand opening in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The newest Clean Express Auto Wash is celebrating its opening in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, according to the Tribune Review.

Celebrations include 10 days of free washes and fundraising for Knead Community Café, an organization that provides the community with healthy meals for a pay-what-you-can price.

The newest Clean Express is located on Tarentum Bridge Rd. and has been in operation since late December 2021.

The site was built after the demolition of an old carwash.

There will be a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Jan. 14th that will be attended by representatives from Clean Express, such as founder John Roush, and volunteers from Knead Café.

For customers who visit the new carwash through Jan. 23th, free “top-of-the-line” washes ($18 value) will be given to those that donate to Knead Community Café.

Additionally, Clean Express will be selling $50 gift cards for $25 during this time, with all proceeds going to Knead.

“We do that with all of our carwash grand openings,” said Beth Martin, spokesperson for parent company Express Wash Concepts. “We want to raise money for a local nonprofit and help in the community.”

According to Martin, these grand opening fundraisers tend to raise several thousand dollars for the nonprofits they partner with.

“We feel truly blessed to be chosen as the beneficiary nonprofit to receive the proceeds from their grand opening event,” said Mary Bode, founder of Knead. “Researching Express Wash Concepts, we were very impressed with their commitment to community in the areas where they set up operations. We look forward to working with them in the future as well.”

The new carwash will be in operation from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Clean Express individual washes range from $7-$18 and unlimited monthly packages are

available for $20-$36.

The site includes self-serve vacuums and at-home car cleaning supplies for purchase.

Read the original story here.

Splash Car Wash prepares for opening of 12th location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash Car Wash’s development partner, Colliers Arkansas, announced the planned opening of the company’s 12th location, according to Talk Business & Politics.

The newest Splash site will be located on Chenal Parkway in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The 2.2 acre property and building, which will be remodeled, was purchased in December 2020 for $4.5 million.

The new Little Rock location is planned to be the 10th largest carwash facility in the U.S., with state-of-the-art features including two wash tunnels, indoor self-serve vacuums, on-site oil change station, electric vehicle chargers and more.

 “Because of the years of experience we have cleaning cars, coupled with the opportunities we’ve had to travel the U.S. and western Europe studying best practices, we are able to bring a unique and memorable experience to our customers,” said Paul Stagg, Splash founder and CEO. “But all of that would be wasted if it were not for our genuine and caring team that loves to serve others.”

The 12th site will be the first of many locations Splash Car Wash plans to open in 2022.

Additional carwashes will open later this year in Little Rock, Cabot, Bentonville, Greenbrier, Russellville and Sherwood, Arkansas.

Read the original story here.

