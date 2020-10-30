Market Focus: Clean Machine Car Wash opens new location

Click Here to Read More

Clean Machine Car Wash opens third location

NAPLES, Fla. — According to naples.floridaweekly.com, Clean Machine Car Wash has opened its third location at the corner of Rattlesnake Rd. and Collier Blvd. in Naples, Florida.

The 150-foot express wash tunnel features a multitude of light bars and colored foam products to heighten the entertainment experience of the wash, the article continued.

After the wash, customers can choose to use free vacuums, towels, mat and glass cleaner as well as compressed air to blow out debris from hard-to-reach places, the article noted.

Each vacuum bay also supplies hand sanitizer at no charge, the article added.

The wash has four packages ranging from $10 to $25, and the topmost package includes a ceramic coating, the article stated; in addition, customers can join the unlimited wash club, with prices starting at $21.99 per month.

To celebrate the grand opening, the wash is offering a special on club memberships, selling them for just $9.99 for the first month, and the first 1,000 members to sign up will receive a 20-ounce insulated, stainless steel tumbler, the article stated.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be serving this rapidly expanding area of Naples. Our wash offers a quick, fun carwash experience, and the feedback we are receiving is phenomenal,” said Owner Colin Raskin. “Kids love it for the light show, and adults love it for the great value the clubs offer. Our staff is committed to providing friendly and helpful service. All around, it’s just a great carwash with a very positive energy about it.”