Market Focus: Clean Machine Car Wash opens new location

 

This week, we cover a grand opening for Clean Machine Car Wash and a sport sponsorship.

Clean Machine Car Wash opens third location

NAPLES, Fla. — According to naples.floridaweekly.com, Clean Machine Car Wash has opened its third location at the corner of Rattlesnake Rd. and Collier Blvd. in Naples, Florida.

The 150-foot express wash tunnel features a multitude of light bars and colored foam products to heighten the entertainment experience of the wash, the article continued.

After the wash, customers can choose to use free vacuums, towels, mat and glass cleaner as well as compressed air to blow out debris from hard-to-reach places, the article noted.

Each vacuum bay also supplies hand sanitizer at no charge, the article added.

The wash has four packages ranging from $10 to $25, and the topmost package includes a ceramic coating, the article stated; in addition, customers can join the unlimited wash club, with prices starting at $21.99 per month.

To celebrate the grand opening, the wash is offering a special on club memberships, selling them for just $9.99 for the first month, and the first 1,000 members to sign up will receive a 20-ounce insulated, stainless steel tumbler, the article stated.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be serving this rapidly expanding area of Naples. Our wash offers a quick, fun carwash experience, and the feedback we are receiving is phenomenal,” said Owner Colin Raskin. “Kids love it for the light show, and adults love it for the great value the clubs offer. Our staff is committed to providing friendly and helpful service. All around, it’s just a great carwash with a very positive energy about it.”

Clean Machine has also donated thousands of dollars to local civic groups, schools and organizations, and this new location will continue the company’s tradition of serving its local communities; most recently, it gave a $500 sponsorship to the Gulf Shore Rotary’s recent Hallowine event at Mercato in Naples, the article stated.

Clean Machine also offers special discounts to veterans, active military and first responders, the article concluded.

EverWash sponsors karting championship contender Vivek Kanthan for 2020-21 racing season

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash is pleased to announce their sponsorship of kart racing championship contender Vivek Kanthan for his 2020-2021 racing season, according to a press release.

Following an impressive rookie season in 2019, Vivek is currently ranked No. 3 nationally for his category in the U.S. and was New York’s state champion in his rookie campaign, the release continued.

Vivek will take the track this season with EverWash decals and patches on his kart and uniform, including sporting the logo of WashX, EverWash’s new license plate analytics platform co-developed by omniX Labs, the release added.

EverWash produced a video highlighting the new sponsorship, which can be found at EverWash’s YouTube channel, the release noted.

“EverWash is proud to sponsor a racer who embodies the speed, drive and focus of a champion,” said Max Pulcini, EverWash’s director of marketing. “Much like EverWash in the carwash industry, Vivek is an up-and-comer with boundless potential and a strong desire to leave his mark on his sport. We’re honored to sponsor one of the U.S.’s brightest stars in karting.”

“I’m so happy and proud to represent Everwash on the track,” said Kanthan. “They are doing really cool things in the carwash industry, and I look forward to helping them promote what they do in the motorsport world. Thank you to Everwash for supporting me in my goal of becoming a professional racing car driver, and looking forward to rocking the brand on track!”

EverWash will be supporting Vivek throughout the season on social media.

Be sure to follow EverWash on Instagram @everwashcc as well as Vivek @vivekkanthan to follow along with the action of his racing season.

