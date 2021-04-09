Market Focus: Crew Carwash coming to Minnesota

This week, we cover new construction, including that of Crew Carwash; company growth plans; and grand openings.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Crew Carwash coming to Minnesota ST. CLOUD, Minn. — According to www.knsiradio.com, Indiana-based Crew Carwash is planning to open its first Minnesota location in the St. Cloud area. Sally Grant, Crew Carwash’s executive vice president, said, “We visited the Twin Cities and their surrounding areas and really liked what we saw. It’s obviously different than Indianapolis, but there were a lot of similarities too, as far as how vibrant the surrounding communities were, the suburbs were; we just really liked the feel.” Grant also added that the presence of salt was a big draw for them. “I will say, too, in our business, we love salt, because salt gets cars dirty, and in your area, there is a lot of salt on the ground a lot of winter weather. That’s primetime for our car business.” The new location will break ground in April at 41st and Division with an expected opening by Thanksgiving. ISTOBAL plans to grow by more than 10% in 2021 VALENCIA, Spain — ISTOBAL is optimistic about 2021 and plans to grow by more than 10%, driven by internationalization, innovation and digital transformation, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Over the course of this year, the Spanish company is continuing with its strategic growth plan and is confident that it will increase its sales after a 12% drop in turnover in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2021, ISTOBAL expects to reach 145.7 million turnover, 13.5% higher than the previous year, thus returning to its pre-pandemic turnover figures and to the growth path that has characterized the company in its financial years. It also maintains its strategic projects and expansion plans. In addition to the recent acquisition of its distributor in California (Pacific Pride Carwash) and the opening of a new subsidiary in China with assembly plant, ISTOBAL isn’t ruling out other operations in order to further drive its internationalization and strengthen its leadership in foreign markets. The group currently has 10 subsidiaries in Europe, Brazil, the U.S. and China as well as four manufacturing and final assembly plants. ISTOBAL will increase its investment in research, development and innovation (RD&I) by 11% this year compared to 2020 to boost its robotics lab and build on chemical product applications and new materials. Over the past five years, ISTOBAL has increased its investment in RD&I by 56%. In addition, the group is committed to digital transformation as another strategic focus in the development of its business. In this regard, it promotes big data, internet of things and machine learningto implement Industry 4.0 solutions as well as to optimize sector profitability and the experience of using and maintaining carwash equipment through its Istosmart by ISTOBAL connectivity system.

Advertisement

ISTOBAL achieved turnover of 128.3 million in the 2020 financial year, which represents a decrease in sales of 12% compared to the previous year. The impact that the pandemic had on sales was less than expected for the multinational group, thanks to its great diversification in markets, products and sectors. In 2020, ISTOBAL internationalized 76% of its production with France, the U.K., Italy, the U.S. and Denmark being its main export markets. Woodie’s Wash Shack announces closing of massive financing transaction with ServisFirst Bank TAMPA, Fla. — Shine Time Management LLC announced the closing of a major deal with ServisFirst Bank in excess of $15 million to support its rapid growth plan, according to a press release. This deal marks an epic event in the history of Woodie’s Wash Shack and its aggressive plan to expand its family of Woodie’s Wash Shack express carwash locations. The company is focused on market penetration that will allow unlimited wash club members easy access to a clean car, no matter where they are in the West Florida region. Woodie’s is a vintage, surf-inspired carwash that is distinctly different from others in the industry. It is a local, family-owned business with a focus on old-school values and family traditions. The surf crew at the current Woodie’s locations in South Tampa and Pinellas Park are known for their exemplary customer service and attention to detail.

Advertisement

With the expansion of Woodie’s Wash Shack, Shine Time Management LLC is on a mission to make a difference in the lives of others by providing an oasis of epic amounts of clean, fun, courtesy and opportunity. It does so by focusing on kids, conservation and people seeking opportunity. It participates in a variety of philanthropic activities and provides career coaching and life skills training to its crew members. Current and future wash shack locations are outfitted with state-of-the art technology, premium products and best-in-class service. Each location also follows stringent conservation practices to protect the environment and oceans. Ninety percent of the water used to run a Woodie’s location is reclaimed, filtered and cleaned on-site at Woodie’s. Woodie’s is actively looking for new sites to acquire, lenders to partner with and investors who are interested in being a part of the venture. ZIPS Car Wash offers free carwash for first responders LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On April 9th, ZIPS Car Wash announced its grand opening in Fairfield, Ohio, at 5274 Dixie Hwy. and its plan to support local organizations and community members are at the center of the celebration, according to a press release.

Advertisement

During the event, while offering free carwashes, ZIPS will accept donations April 9-10 for Whole Again (https://www.whole-again.org/), a local non-profit organization whose goal is to help feed at-risk children in greater Cincinnati. In addition, local first responders can visit ZIPS Car Wash in Fairfield on Saturday, April 17th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a free “Get It All” carwash, which includes ZIPS’ new Z5X ceramics. “We’re excited to bring another ZIPS location to the Cincinnati area, and we’re kicking it off with free ‘Works & Wow’ carwashes for all customers during the first 10 days of the event, starting Friday, April 9th,” said Paul Hesson, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “Adding in ways to support the community during our grand opening event make it even more fun for us. Our team is excited to support Whole Again and first responders during our event.” Local radio personalities from Q102 will bring their Good Vibes Tour to ZIPS on Saturday, April 17th from 12 to 1 p.m. to help ZIPS celebrate first responders. “After the year we’ve all had, we feel that giving our best to first responders is one simple way that we can express our gratitude to these committed community members who have helped each of us in one way or another. It’s our hope to serve as many first responders on April 17th as we can with our best carwash,” added Hesson.

Advertisement

ZIPS Car Wash has three additional stores in the area at 8301 Colerain Ave., 12167 Montgomery Rd. in Cincinnati and a Springdale location at 11346 Princeton Pike. All ZIPS in the area are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Zoom Express Car Wash expands to Columbus COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to www.clevelandjewishnews.com, the family-owned Zoom Express Car Wash will soon open a location in Pataskala, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. The carwash has locations in Mayfield, Twinsburg, Brook Park and Stow, but this will be its first site in Central Ohio. Scott and David Soble own this carwash, which will complete a wash in three minutes or less and offer free vacuums to customers. “We love washing cars and are so excited to be opening our first Zoom in the Columbus market with more to come,” David said. Shine Time Super Wash expanding in North Alabama HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to www.huntsvillebusinessjournal.com, Shine Time Super Wash is expanding in North Alabama. After retiring from the pharmaceutical business in 2016, Huntsville native Mike Reiney joined a partnership to build the first Shine Time Super Wash in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Advertisement

He later built a second location there and then opened three in Alabama in Huntsville, Moulton and Madison. Now, he is opening new locations at Redstone Square on Zierdt and Martin Rds. and on County Line Rd. “With their busy lifestyles, people no longer take the time to care for their own cars like they used to, and there is a lot of new technology happening in the car appearance industry to help them do that, and I have vowed to stay on top of that,” said Reiney. “I saw an opportunity to offer a quality community service that from the beginning; I wanted to be more than just a traditional carwash. I wanted to provide a very clean atmosphere with a variety of services you wouldn’t get at any other carwash.” Some of those services include a free towel and bottle service in the vacuum area, interior and exterior window cleanings and compressed air for blowing out niches. The washes also offer foam baths, ceramic coatings and gift cards. Reiney noted that the locations are family-owned and locally-operated, but each differs in tunnel length and other offerings. For instance, the University Dr. location in Huntsville has a longer tunnel than the others and offers new wax and polish technology in a second tunnel.

Advertisement