Market Focus: Dan Pecora inducted to ICA Hall of Fame

This week, we cover the induction of Dan Pecora into the Car Wash Hall of Fame as well as a funding announcement for Woodie’s Wash Shack.

Click Here to Read More

Dan Pecora of Erie Brush inducted to ICA Hall of Fame

CHICAGO —Dan Pecora, owner of Erie Brush & Manufacturing, has been selected as the 2020 International Carwash Association (ICA) Hall of Fame inductee, according to a press release.

The industry’s highest honor, the Car Wash Hall of Fame was created in 1962 to recognize the innovators, leaders and pioneers of the professional carwash industry, the release continued.

That’s the same year that Pecora’s father, Carlo Pecora, purchased the property in Appleton, Wisconsin, that would become one of the very first exterior-only washes in North America, the release noted.

Carlo opened Automat of Appleton in 1963, and Pecora, manager of the site, graduated from handmaking brushes in the family basement to promoting the business and drawing customers to the conveyor-powered wash, the release stated.

Innovation has been the defining quality of Pecora’s career.

In 1970, he bought Erie Brush and grew it from a two-man operation to a thriving 40-person operation, the release added.

His experience developing and running exterior washes drove him to create products that solved real challenges for operators, the release continued.

Under Pecora’s leadership, Erie developed unique brushes for a variety of applications and to this day continues to carry a wide range of brush materials for washes of all kinds, the release noted.