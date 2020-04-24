Market Focus: Dan Pecora inducted to ICA Hall of Fame

This week, we cover the induction of Dan Pecora into the Car Wash Hall of Fame as well as a funding announcement for Woodie’s Wash Shack.
Dan Pecora of Erie Brush inducted to ICA Hall of Fame
CHICAGO —Dan Pecora, owner of Erie Brush & Manufacturing, has been selected as the 2020 International Carwash Association (ICA) Hall of Fame inductee, according to a press release.
The industry’s highest honor, the Car Wash Hall of Fame was created in 1962 to recognize the innovators, leaders and pioneers of the professional carwash industry, the release continued.
That’s the same year that Pecora’s father, Carlo Pecora, purchased the property in Appleton, Wisconsin, that would become one of the very first exterior-only washes in North America, the release noted.
Carlo opened Automat of Appleton in 1963, and Pecora, manager of the site, graduated from handmaking brushes in the family basement to promoting the business and drawing customers to the conveyor-powered wash, the release stated.
Innovation has been the defining quality of Pecora’s career.
In 1970, he bought Erie Brush and grew it from a two-man operation to a thriving 40-person operation, the release added.
His experience developing and running exterior washes drove him to create products that solved real challenges for operators, the release continued.
Under Pecora’s leadership, Erie developed unique brushes for a variety of applications and to this day continues to carry a wide range of brush materials for washes of all kinds, the release noted.
Pecora’s devotion to product led him to several patents in the industry, the release stated.
Pecora was honored to serve as president of the Chicagoland Carwash Association, and he won the ICA President’s Award in 1987 as well as the Distinguished Service Award in 1988, in addition to numerous other awards from regional carwash organizations, the release explained.
“Dan is truly an industry pioneer,” said Ken Littrell, president of ICA. “He has dedicated his life to this industry, and his passion for the practice and people of carwashing truly shows in his products and in the network of customers he’s built all around the country. We’re honored to be able to recognize him with the Hall of Fame Award and look forward to being able to gather in person as soon as possible to formally induct him.”
Woodie’s Wash Shack secures funding with Synovus Bank
TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack, the carwash brand inspired by the 1950s and 1960s surf culture, continues to support its community and grow its business in Florida, according to a press release.
Woodie’s closed with Synovus Bank on March 13th for $4 million for its flagship wash shack, located at 5601 66th St. N, St. Petersburg, Florida, the release continued.
This money will allow Woodie’s to keep up the multistore opening schedule and to continue to execute its 2020 business strategy, the release noted.
The wash shack, which takes up 1.3 acres, includes 29 vacuum stations and a special bug-prep cleaning service, the release stated.
In spite of the economic uncertainty in the current market, Woodie’s continues to keep up with its 2020 strategic objectives with this transaction, the release added.
Don Phillips, managing director of Woodie’s, is grateful to Synovus’ partnership and gives special thanks to Anna Kraus with Business Financing Solutions Inc., who arranged the transaction, the release noted.
“Synovus is proud to be working with Woodie’s and keeping hardworking people employed during this time,” said Robert Hursh, senior vice president of Synovus Bank. “We look forward to this continued partnership and thank Woodie’s for their trust in us to deliver.”
Woodie’s purchased the location at 5601 66th St. N in May 2019, and after repositioning the store, sales grew by 30% year over year, the release continued.
“We’re very proud to have Synovus bank as our partner,” Phillips said. “They understand Woodie’s Wash Shack’s vision and our unique position in the market.”