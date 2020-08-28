Market Focus: DRB launches master brand

This week, we cover the reorganization of DRB, a recognition and a grand opening.

DRB Systems®, Unitec®, Suds Creative™, NoPileups™ and Sage Microsystems™ launch DRB™ master brand AKRON, Ohio — DRB Systems, Unitec, Suds Creative, NoPileups and Sage Microsystems are now united under a master brand: DRB, according to a press release. Together, the organization helps carwash operators and quick lube shops chart new paths to growth with data-driven technology solutions, the release continued. In 2016, DRB Systems, a provider of point-of-sale and tunnel technology to the conveyorized carwash market, joined forces with Unitec, which serves the unattended and c-store carwash market with reliable point-of-sale software and hardware, the release noted. This move brought together two of the most powerful companies in the automated carwash realm, the release stated, and soon after, the organization added: NoPileups: a full-tunnel management system that helps conveyorized carwashes increase tunnel capacity and prevent in-tunnel collisions

Suds Creative: a data-driven, consumer behavior company dedicated to optimizing revenue for carwashes

Sage Microsystems: a leading provider of point-of-sale and business management solutions to the quick lube industry. Until now, all of the companies maintained their separate brand identities, but it became evident that it was time to unite under a common master brand with a common goal, the release noted.

“Since we joined forces, we’ve found that together, we are truly more than the sum of our parts,” said DRB CEO Dan Pittman. “Now it’s time for our brand to reflect that. Under the DRB master brand, we will forge ahead with a singular goal: to help carwash operators squeeze every ounce of proﬁtability out of their investments.” According to the release, the combined DRB is poised to do that with: D ata insights and solutions that predictably drive throughput and revenue

ata insights and solutions that predictably drive throughput and revenue R eliable, intuitive software and hardware innovations that delight consumers, are secure, simple to service and easy-to-use

eliable, intuitive software and hardware innovations that delight consumers, are secure, simple to service and easy-to-use Best-in-class support team that is passionate about keeping carwashes running. “We believe the carwash industry is poised for a technological leap — a leap that will focus intensely on the end carwash consumer and their experience,” Pittman said. “Therefore, we are developing more advanced technologies and mining the deep data insights operators need to attract more consumers and lock in loyalty regardless of your carwash model.” To differentiate between the two major markets DRB serves, DRB Systems will be referred to as DRB Tunnel Solutions with NoPileups remaining as a product under the Tunnel Solutions business unit, the release noted.

Unitec will be identified as DRB In-Bay Solutions; the Unitec name will still be associated with the in-bay point-of-sale hardware and Sierra® and Director® software, the release added. Suds Creative and Sage Microsystems will not change their brand names but will fall under the DRB Masterbrand, the release concluded. Learn more at DRB.com. Tidal Wave Auto Spa among the nation’s fastest growing private companies THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America’s fastest growing private companies, according to a press release. This prestigious ranking represents the nation’s most successful companies, and Tidal Wave Auto Spa has ranked in the top 33% at No. 1657, the release continued. The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019, the release added. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses, the release noted. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, the release stated.

“I am very honored that we have made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. Numerous manufacturers have won awards from this community over the years and it reemphasizes what a great community Thomaston, Georgia, is to headquarter a business. I am very proud of my Tidal Wave team, our community and of course our customers who support us to make this happen,” Tidal Wave CEO Scott Blackstock said. Bliss opens eighth eco-friendly carwash SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Los Angeles-based Bliss Car Wash has announced the opening of its Santa Paula location at 55 S. Hallock Dr., the eighth among its eco-friendly carwashes, according to a press release. The company also announced its new product, called Ceramic Seal — a technology that adds a protective barrier to a car’s surface to guard against harmful elements and extend the life of a car’s paint job, the release continued. The new Bliss carwashes use technology that continually monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per carwash, and using 70% reclaimed water, the release added. Bliss uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery, the release noted. “We’re adding the Ceramic Seal product because, here in Southern California, we know our customers love their cars and want to protect them in the smartest and most efficient way possible,” said Vahid David Delrahim, CEO of Bliss Car Wash.

