Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts acquires Kleenco

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced the acquisition of Kleenco, a supplier of carwash service, chemicals and components to automotive dealerships, according to a press release.

Kleenco joins the EWC portfolio, which presently includes 60 operating express tunnel carwash locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Powered by EWC, the newly enhanced Kleenco offers an expanded network of highly skilled carwash service professionals, an easy-to-use online service portal for scheduling service and chemical delivery, a fully stocked parts warehouse and faster dispatched service calls. Award-winning chemical supplies are provided by industry leader ChemQuest. “We have drawn upon the deep breadth of experience from of our current Kleenco and Express Wash Concepts teams and look forward to providing our dealership customers with the best possible service, chemicals and components for their washes,” said John Roush, EWC chief executive officer.

Moving forward, Kleenco’s three-tiered service approach will offer a wide range of service options for automotive dealerships that at minimum want to keep their washes running with access to the best chemistry in the business to higher volume dealerships looking for the convenience and value of automated chemical delivery, regular wash inspections and cleaning, to on-demand service. Discounted promotional options are also being offered to dealerships that prefer to provide customers with the convenience and value of washing at one of EWC’s 60-plus brand locations. Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman.

In 2021, EWC announced its geographical footprint expansion beyond Ohio and into Virginia, Pennsylvania and Indiana through the acquisitions of Green Clean Express Auto Wash, CleanTown USA and Snazzy’s Express Car Wash. The company plans to open 50 or more additional locations in 2022. Former Avis Budget district manager to franchise NuVinAir in North Carolina RALEIGH, N.C. — NuVinAir Global recently announced the company’s expansion of its franchise program to North Carolina, according to a press release. Brad Scott, who joins from Avis Budget Group where he worked for more than two decades, is the company’s newest Franchisee, growing the company’s footprint to include Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Over the past 26 years, I have dedicated my career to the automotive industry, during which I have come across some of the most innovative products available,” said Scott, who resides in the greater Raleigh area. “Since being introduced to NuVinAir, I can undeniably say that their products work better than anything I’ve ever seen. I’m very impressed with the company’s focus on boosting the customer experience and streamlining products for their clients.” As a former Avis Budget Group executive who has held a dozen managerial positions over the past 24 years, Brad has demonstrated his leadership of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport location, as well as district manager for the entire state of North Carolina.

A Durham native, he honed his expertise in process improvement, which he will leverage to help local airports elevate NuVinAir’s customer experience, while streamlining the company’s offerings. Scott owns the exclusive rights to his territories and will implement NuVinAir’s line of science-backed products and national account programs across the region. His team will support a wide range of enterprise opportunities in the transportation space, including car rental companies, automotive dealerships, carwashes, detail shops, RVs, trucking fleets, mobility companies and other automotive businesses. “Our franchisees are a dynamic powerhouse of talent, and Brad’s experience in the rental car sector is going to be an incredible addition to our NuVinAir family,” said Kyle Bailey, NuVinAir Global’s CEO and founder. “Last year, our organization doubled in size and generated over 400% year-on-year growth. The secret to our success is the team we are building through our franchise network.”

Greenhill Car Wash celebrates two anniversaries MIDDLETOWN, Del. — Greenhill Car Wash is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its full-service location on 301 in Middletown, Delaware and the fifth anniversary of its Main St. location in Middletown, according to a press release. The locally owned company will hold celebrations including prizes, refreshments, family activities and carwash specials this spring. Greenhill Car Wash built its first Middletown location from the ground-up across from the Levels Rd. exit to the 301 toll road in 2011 working with several local contractors. The Middletown Greenhill Car Wash features a number of innovative technologies and advanced systems to provide a quality carwash while protecting the environment.

