Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts named one of fastest-growing private companies

This week, we cover a company recognition for Express Wash Concepts, an appointment and a grand opening.

Express Wash Concepts named to Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies COLUMBUS, Ohio— Express Wash Concepts (EWC) has announced its inaugural inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, according to a press release. The parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash and Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash, EWC ranked No. 2,530 on the Inc. magazine list with 163% three-year growth, the release continued. “Being ranked among America’s most dynamic small businesses is a great honor and testament to the hard work put in as we continue to grow our wash brands across Ohio,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “We look forward to building upon our strong company foundation and offering exceptional growth opportunities to our team members and the best high-quality wash and customer service experience possible.” Express Wash Concepts currently operates 26 Ohio-based express carwashes and offers fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums, the release noted. The company’s popular unlimited wash club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location, the release stated.

Three additional locations are scheduled to open by the end of 2020, the release concluded. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Washify appoints Gary Rodriguez as senior tech support manager BOSTON — As a result of rapid growth of the Washify customer base, Washify has announced the addition of Gary Rodriguez to manage Washify’s technical support team in the position of senior tech support manager, according to a press release. Rodriguez will oversee the growth and development of Washify’s technical support department, the release continued. “I love the culture the company has built and the engagement I’ve seen in everyone I talked to since I started. Everybody wants to help each other out, and everyone is extremely focused on enhancing and expanding delivery of Washify’s support through all its channels,” Rodriguez said. “The group is dedicated and is equipped with the tools, so the scaling of services to accommodate future growth is all about execution.” “Gary has been an amazing addition to our team. In a short time, he has shown great commitment, willingness to learn from others, paying close attention to details and learning about the industry and our business. His experience in customer service and the skills he has acquired will contribute tremendously to the success of his position within the company and will continue adding value, not only to his team but to Washify customers as well,” said Fernando Santos, vice president of customer support.

“As a result of record growth and the increasing interest from investors looking for a subscription-based investment, Washify has seen a need to further grow its technical support infrastructure and expertise. With the addition of Gary to bolster our technical support scaling and delivery, we will be able to help our current and future customers leverage all our technologies — including our carwash-specific point-of-sale system, license plate recognition and pay stations — to have even more success,” said Adam Korngold, founder and CEO of Washify. AAA: Fins Car Wash opens first Summerville location CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS of AAA has opened its first Summerville, South Carolina, location at 1027 N. Main St., making the carwash its fifth in the state and eighth in total, according to a press release. “Cleanliness and excellent service have always been two of our top priorities, and we’re thrilled to bring those to the city of Summerville,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “We look forward to joining this vibrant community and meeting our new neighbors and customers.” Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash that offers a state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system that eases and enhances motorists’ carwash experience, the release added.

