Market Focus: Fins Car Wash opens fifth location

This week, we cover the grand opening of Fins Car Wash’s fifth location, new equipment and product offerings, and new construction.

Fins Car Wash opens first Wilmington location CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS of AAA has opened its first Wilmington location at 106 Oak Ridge Lane, Wilmington, North Carolina, making the carwash its fifth in total, according to a press release. “We’re excited about our very first FINS location in Wilmington,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “We look forward to being a part of the community and providing motorists a place to bring their vehicle for a cleaning that they can trust.” Fins Car Wash is an automatic carwash that differs from other carwashes because of its state-of-the-art, low-stress loading system that eases and enhances motorists’ carwash experience, the release continued. It is also equipped with heated blowers, which have been proven to be the most effective method of drying vehicles, the release noted. FINS is open to AAA members and nonmembers alike, though AAA members receive discounts on the monthly memberships and other perks, the release added. FINS is currently available in Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as Greensboro and now Wilmington, North Carolina, the release stated. Additionally, Fins Car Wash is also offering free Top Washes to all healthcare workers and first responders through May 8th, the release noted.

The safety of FINS’ customers and team members is a top priority for the company, which continues to closely monitor updates for COVID-19, the release added. FINS understands the seriousness of its essential business designation and will remain open for business to provide cleaning services to our members and customers, the release continued. According to the release, to best support the health and well-being of associates and customers, Fins Car Wash is abiding by the following safety precautions: To limit interaction with associates, pay stations will be unmanned.

Restrooms and the office will be inaccessible to the public.

All customer-facing surfaces, including pay stations, vacuums, mat machine, doors, bathrooms and trash cans will be sanitized regularly.

Free, communal towels and bottle carts will be removed to reduce shared contact.

The purchase of gift cards and new Fins Wash Club memberships are temporarily suspended to reduce direct person-to person contact. Mobile Tech RX launches payment processing feature AUSTIN, Texas — Mobile Tech RX has launched a new payment processing feature within its app, according to a press release. Now, any app user can accept credit or debit card payments from their customers, the release continued. Mobile Tech RX is giving away $2,500 in free payment processing to anyone who sets up payments in their account, the release added. With more payments needing to happen afar due to social distancing, Mobile Tech RX thinks this will help detailing and auto recon shops start capturing revenue without the credit card rates, the release stated.

Here’s an article on how people can use it and get started: https://www.mobiletechrx.com/resources/payments-getting-started/ Washify offers low-cost pay station WEST ROXBURY, Mass. — Washify has created an affordable package for single-lane carwashes that allows you to increase throughput and practice social distancing, all while taking care of your employees, customers and the business, according to a press release. At $39,999, the bundle includes: Complete license plate recognition system

X-Station Pay Station

POS terminal. Washify’s low-cost, low-contact package offers the ability to identify customers by plate and capture more marketing data to build better engagement with your customers all while practicing social distancing, the release noted. With PlateID, carwash owners are able to validate plates quickly and increase throughput with fully contactless transactions through your pay station, the release added. This new bundle also helps carwash owners reduce labor costs by automating process staff members used to do such as: Enrolling unlimited members

Accept cash, process their credit cards or redeem coupons

Hand out receipts (or text them)

Remind them about your add-ons

Give them social distance so they feel comfortable

Update their club billing information

Scan their app or digital coupons. It is easy to install — it doesn’t require gates or loops — and Washify uses proven hardware and technology to get you up and running with minimal planning or downtime, the release noted.

Washify’s technical support is available seven days a week, and account managers are assigned to each account to help you get the most out of our software and hardware, the release stated. Social distancing has created an instant demand for low-touch customer experience, and Washify can help you make this something your wash offers, the release concluded. Themed carwash to open this summer IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — According to www.eastidahonews.com, a themed carwash called Firehose is set to open on 17th St. this summer. “It’s going to be themed like a firehouse, so it will have big red doors,” said Sondra Ward, who is opening the carwash with her husband, Kevin E. Ward. The carwash, which has already been three years in the making, will feature a 105-foot tunnel, the article added. The Wards own a 1981 Seagrave fire engine, which will be the mascot for the business, the article added. “We’re going to have a ‘name-the-fire-truck’ competition before we open,” Sondra said. Sondra is a real estate agent and Kevin is an insurance agent, the article noted; together, they own some apartment housing. However, after being landlords for 27 years, they were looking for something different to do, the article noted. “We went and looked at more apartments. We went and looked at storage units. We wanted something bigger, and this is definitely bigger for us,” Sondra said.

