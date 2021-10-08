Market Focus: Focused Car Wash Solutions launches new wash, remodels another

This week, we cover an opening and a remodel Focused Car Wash Solutions launched, a charity drive and trade show announcements.

Focused Car Wash Solutions launches new wash, remodels another COLORADO SPRINGS and GOLDEN, Colo. — On Monday, July 12th, Focused Car Wash Solutions (FCS) helped launch the opening of Carlo Car Wash at 813 N Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to a press release. Carlo Car Wash features an 85-foot dual belt conveyor inside a 100-foot building. “Located directly across the street from the U.S. Olympic Training Center, this one-of-a-kind building really stands out on Union Blvd.,” expressed FCS President Aaron Green. “Originally three condemned houses in a re-development corridor, the owners combined into one commercial property to build this beautiful and unique carwash facility!”

Carlo Car Wash is locally owned and operated, with a promise to deliver first-class customer service and a clean, shiny, dry car every time. Automated pay kiosks with license plate recognition (LPR) allow for a quick, convenient and contactless transaction which has customers on their way in no time. The dual belt conveyor and soft cloth washing system allow customers to sit back and relax while their vehicle is guided through the tunnel in under three minutes. Carlo Car Wash offers complimentary high-powered vacuums, self-serve mat washers and an unlimited wash club for the ultimate value. Visit https://www.carlocarwash.com for more details. According to a separate press release, on Friday, Sept. 3rd, FCS helped launch the new and improved Camelot Car & Dog Wash at 4409 McIntyre St. in Golden, Colorado.

“Camelot had two Karcher systems that we replaced with Petit 360i units,” explained Green. “During this remodel, the bays were cleaned up, new paneling installed, along with new dryers and an improved light show. The custom signage on the Petit units really helps complete the experience.” Camelot is truly a unique experience: From the castle design of the building to all of the custom branding, you enter into medieval times when you experience this wash. Camelot features two automatic bays, three self-serve bays and two self-serve dog wash bays. For more information, visit https://camelotwash.com.

Express Wash Concepts’ Air Freshener Campaign raises $50,188 for local non-profits COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced the donation of $50,188 to 38 Ohio-based community organizations, according to a press release. The donations were collected as part of EWC’s Fall Air Freshener Campaign, in which customers could purchase a special-edition air freshener for $1, with 100% of collected proceeds donated back to the designated non-profits. Non-profit partners were selected by team members at each wash location. During the month-long campaign, Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash and Meyers Auto Wash customers purchased the pumpkin spice-scented air fresheners from an on-site team member or at the payment kiosk.

As an added incentive, customers could scan a QR code on the back of the air freshener to enter for a chance to win unlimited washes for a year. “Our quarterly company-wide donation campaigns continue to surpass all expectations in terms of dollars donated back into the community,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “It is amazing to watch the camaraderie between our team members, customers and local organizations as we not only bring awareness to their missions but positively impact their operating budgets during a time when it is much needed.” Participating non-profit partners included the following: 4 Paws for Ability, Agape For Youth, American Red Cross, Animal Friends Humane Society, Artemis Domestic Violence Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, Brigid’s Path, Central Community House, Central Ohio Military Museum, Columbus State Community College Development Foundation, Fairfield Area Humane Society, Fairfield County 211, Flying Horse Farms, Gahanna Residents in Need, Giggles & Coos, Harpers Corner Foundation, Hilliard Food Pantry, Justice for Sierah, Licking County Humane Society, Make it Fit, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, Ohio Wildlife Hospital, PetPromise, Providence House, Reynoldsburg Helping Hands Food Pantry, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, SICSA, Solon Benevolent Fund, Start Talking Grandview, Streetsboro High School Rockets Football Team, Sunrise Sanctuary, Sylvania Area Family Services, The City Mission/ Laura’s Home Women’s and Children’s Crisis Center, The City Mission/ Crossroads Men’s Crisis Center, The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, We Care Arts, Westerville Area Resource Ministry and the Worthington Resource Pantry.

One “Free Washes for a Year” winner was randomly selected and announced per brand as follows: Clean Express Auto Wash: Erica Battaglia

Flying Ace Express Car Wash: Andy Timmons

Meyers Auto Wash: Vince Lyons

Moo Moo Express Car Wash: Kathleen Ivanoff. ISTOBAL USA attends NACS Show, grows during pandemic, brings in new CEO BRISTOL, Va. —ISTOBAL USA is attending the NACS SHOW in Chicago from Oct. 6-8 to consolidate its growth in the petroleum and convenience store sector with its transformable rollover ISTOBAL FLEX5, according to a press release.

So far this year, deployments of this model increased by 28% over 2020 thanks to its flexibility to meet carwash needs — present and future — without significant additional investment. At booth 3337(South Building/Hall A, Level 3), ISTOBAL USA is showing customers and visitors the reasons why the FLEX5 is the most popular ISTOBAL technology in the U.S. in service stations, professional retail carwashes and c-stores alike, the release stated. Despite COVID-19, ISTOBAL USA business grew by 18% over the last year and a half. The new subsidiary CEO, Juan Moncada, estimates sales to continue growing in 2022. According to Moncada, “The expansion is mainly due to the efficiency and dependability of ISTOBAL’s equipment and the value we provide to gas stations when adapting to the ever-changing market trends of today.”

Additionally, he points out, “During the pandemic, our sales, technical and supply chain teams partnered with our valued distributor network to maintain excellent market coverage and continue to uncover our customers’ needs with pinpoint accuracy. Having a clear understanding of what our customers and end consumers want allows us to deliver the tailormade solutions they deserve while maximizing our customers’ ROI.” The new ISTOBAL USA CEO, an experienced executive leader specializing in devising and adapting strategies to the local market, will continue to drive the subsidiary’s growth by investing in innovation and customer satisfaction, capturing market share and consolidating the company’s leadership in the sector.