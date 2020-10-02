Market Focus: GetGo c-store chain announces new carwash experience, WetGo PRO

This week, we cover a new construction announcement for WetGo PRO, a grand opening and a charity event.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Giant Eagle’s c-store chain, GetGo, introduces state-of-the-art carwash experience in Western Pennsylvania PITTSBURGH – Giant Eagle Inc., ranked among the top 30 privately owned companies in the country by Forbes and recognized as the largest supermarket and convenience store chain in the Pittsburgh area, announced an expansion of its WetGo carwash offering, according to a press release. Already the largest tunnel carwash operator in Western Pennsylvania, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience retailing chain is investing in evolving its carwash offering in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area with the launch of WetGo PRO, a unique carwash experience that utilizes a longer wash tunnel with cutting-edge cleaning equipment to provide a superior wash in nearly half the time of a traditional carwash, the release added. In addition to a superior carwash result, the WetGo PRO experience, powered by Giant Eagle and GetGo, provides significant value to guests, boasting a suite of free-to-use options available for use before or after their wash and the extension of the company’s popular fuelperks+ loyalty program, the release noted. “WetGo Pro will raise the bar on what express carwashing will mean in the Pittsburgh area,” said Sean McBride, vice president of carwash at GetGo. “From start to finish, the customer experience was always considered — starting with dual gate access for faster payment processing and an optional contactless experience.”

Advertisement

McBride said the dual-gated access method is the first of its kind in the Pittsburgh area and will include a designated lane for members of GetGo’s carwash subscription service as well as a full-time greeter always on site to aid a customer whenever needed, the release continued. Additionally, the new format will feature a sleek and modern building design, 120 feet in length, with natural lighting to eliminate light transition, the release added. After selecting their service, WetGo PRO guests will stay in their vehicle as it is automatically guided through the tunnel, where it will be soaked, soaped and washed with multiple brushes; rinsed with a spot-free solution for a high shine; and then dried with high-powered, touchless driers, the release stated. At the conclusion of the wash, guests will have access to a bay of free amenities including, high-powered vacuums, mat cleaning, microfiber towels and tire air, the release noted. “We are elevating the classic carwash to create an enjoyable, effective and convenient experience for our guests,” said McBride. “Not only have we completely automated the process to make the payment process easier, [but] we have made keeping your car spotless even more affordable with our new subscription service.”

Advertisement

GetGo’s GO Unlimited Wash subscriptions start as low as $14.99 a month and can be used at any of the company’s 40 WetGo locations, offering subscribers the ability to wash as often as they want at whichever WetGo location is most convenient for them at any given time, the release added. “The wash subscription service has changed the carwash business forever, as no one worries about the rain anymore” said McBride. “For WetGo guests, our Go Unlimited offers so much more than the typical wash operator can. The number of locations and wide range of wash styles our portfolio has to offer makes this service truly unlimited.” The first planned WetGo PRO locations will be in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and North Versailles, Pennsylvania, with the company exploring the development of 10 additional Pittsburgh-area sites thereafter, the release stated. “Our state-of-the-art WetGo PRO format will be the first of its kind and a completely unique offering in the Pittsburgh area,” said McBride. “The Giant Eagle and GetGo brands are known for quality and convenience, so there’s no better brand for guests to trust for an affordable and enjoyable experience that results in a perfectly clean, dry and shiny vehicle.”

Advertisement

Bliss opens ninth eco-friendly carwash OXNARD, Calif. — Southern California-based Bliss Car Wash announced the opening of its Oxnard location at 2851 E Vineyard Ave., the ninth among its eco-friendly carwashes, according to a press release. CEO and Founder Vahid David Delrahim donated $6,100 to Wells Bring Hope as part of his pledge to provide a new freshwater well to the nonprofit with the opening of each new carwash, the release noted. The new Bliss carwashes use technology that continually monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per carwash, and using 70% reclaimed water, the release added. Bliss uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery, the release noted. Delrahim has been working with the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope, for several years in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa, the release added. “Yet another donation from Vahid David Delrahim continues to make a difference in the lives of those living in Africa without access to clean water,” said Barbara Goldberg, founder and president of Wells Bring Hope. “His commitment to this cause is truly exemplary. As his business grows, so does his generosity.”

Advertisement

“The wonderful community of Oxnard is home to our newest eco-friendly carwash, and we couldn’t be happier,” said Delrahim. “We love sharing our services and water-saving philosophy with this great city.” ZIPS Car Wash and Susan G. Komen® partner again to ‘Wash for a Cure’ LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash announced the renewal of its partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, according to a press release. ZIPS, with the help of its customers, has committed to do its part to raise a minimum of $100,000 again this year to support Komen’s life-saving work, the release continued. From Oct. 1-31, 2020, Zips Car Wash LLC will donate 20% of the retail sales price to Komen from each customer’s purchase of two carwashes through the Zips Car Wash app and 100% of all customer donations collected at checkout, the release continued. Customers will be given the opportunity to “Wash for a Cure” by donating on-site at any ZIPS Car Wash when they make their carwash purchase, the release noted. “Excitement is building at our carwashes as we ramp up for our PINK OUT this October in support of Susan G. Komen,” said Gene Dinkens, president of ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re going all-out this year with pink lights, pink soap and pink gear for our team members to make October all about supporting the breast cancer cause at our locations across the country. We can assure you the ZIPS PINK OUT is an experience you don’t want to miss, and it’s a great way to show your support with a simple donation at checkout,” Dinkens added.

Advertisement